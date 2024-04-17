Save The Best For Last: Entertainment Icon Vanessa Williams Launches Her Own Record Label

Vanessa Williams, the legendary star of stage, screen, and the music scene, is dancing into the next phase of her dazzling career with a series of professional high kicks. She’s formed her own recording label, Mellian Music, set up her first publishing entities, and signed a joint venture agreement with Mod Squad, LLC, which is distributed by GoDigiPath, LLC, in association with ADA Worldwide (Warner Music Group’s independent label and artist services arm). Steven C. Beer, who’s worked with Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, has come on board as Williams’ strategic lawyer/management consultant.

“What a joy it is to be making new music behind the mike again with old friends,” Williams adds. “There’s a certain comfort in creating new works in the studio while reminiscing about how so many years in this business have brought successes, excitement, and lasting memories. Always moving forward is what drives me. Every challenge is exciting. And more new music to share with my fans is the fuel that lights my fire.”

“A true multi-hyphenate and savvy businesswoman, there’s not much Vanessa can’t do,” says Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide. “We’re looking forward to supporting this exciting next chapter of her career, connecting her with fans who are eagerly awaiting her return to music, and introducing a whole new generation to the magic that is Vanessa Williams.”

Williams is putting the final touches on her first non-seasonal album in 15 years. It releases later this year. The project was executive produced by Mellian Music, Mod Squad, LLC, and Christopher Todd Hall. “This is an album that surrounds Vanessa’s vocal gifts and performances with stellar acoustic and electronic performances by real musicians, real writers, real producers; a real music album,” says Mod Squad CEO, Tony Prendatt. “This album is for all genres. It will touch on all of Vanessa’s experiences in the Pop, R&B, Latin, Jazz, and Dance genres. Vanessa is re-introducing herself by her design; we’re all committed and excited to be a part of it.”

The first single, “Legs (Keep Dancing),” was co-written by Disney songwriter/producer Chantry Johnson; songwriter Kjersti Long; and songwriter/producer Kipper Jones who co-penned Williams’ early classics, “The Comfort Zone” and “The Right Stuff.” Pre-orders began April 12th, and the single releases to digital streaming platforms on April 26th. “Legs (Keep Dancing)” will be available in MSQ Stereo and Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio. Williams has also produced a feel-good music video that will premiere on her official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@TherealVanessaWilliams on the same day.

The “Legs (Keep Dancing)” release will be followed by two fiery remixes. 808 BEACH (a duo of remix masters Bill `Peace Bisquit’ Coleman and John J-C Carr) has worked with a who’s who in the club world such as Zayn, Sia, Lizzo, Jody Watley , Ultra Naté, Tom Tom Club, and Ru Paul. They reproduced and re-imagined two different incarnations of “Legs (Keep Dancing)” as the 808 Beach Mix and the Hustlin’ Club Mix. Aside from the digital streaming configurations, the remixes will be available on 12-inch vinyl.

“Earlier in my career, at PolyGram, I had the immeasurable honor to work Vanessa Williams’ releases in many positions,” says Leighton Singleton, Senior VP Distribution, Operations, Sales, and Managing Partner of GoDigiPath, LLC. “In my experience, then and now, she’s one of the most professional and talented individuals I’ve ever had the pleasure of representing. On behalf of GoDigiPath, we are extremely happy to be associated with Vanessa Williams, her iconic multi-talented world-class artistry, and we are truly appreciative of her business acumen.”

Music isn’t the only thing on Williams’ mind. She’s currently in rehearsals to star as the fictional fashion queen Miranda Priestlyin London, England’s West End stage production of The Devil Wears Prada. There are preview performances at the Theatre Royal Plymouth July 6th- August 21st. The official opening takes place on October 24th at the city’s Dominion Theatre. The musical features an original score by Sir Elton John and lyrics by Shania Taub. The book is by Kate Wetherhead. It’s directed and choreographed by 3-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman).

In the past, Williams has served as executive producer for various projects such as the telefilm, The Courage to Love, and her own televised Christmas specials. She’s continuing that enterprising practice as part of the producer team for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, a play about the life of the iconic jazz trumpeter known as Satchmo, that will make its Broadway debut this fall at the Roundabout Theatre’s Studio 54 in New York City. The production will star James Monroe Inglehart who is best-known for his Tony Award winning role as Genie in the original Broadway production of Aladdin.

“You can call it a comeback, a full circle moment, or just plain serendipity,” says songwriter Kipper Jones who’s history with Williams dates to her The Right Stuff album debut in 1988. “But I call it a blessing to be creating more history with the iconic force of nature that is Vanessa Williams. If past is indeed prologue, we’re about to give ‘em hell again!”

Congrats to Vanessa Williams on the launch of her record label and her upcoming album!