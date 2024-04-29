Subscribe
Entertainment

Thandiwe Newton Will Star In Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Published on April 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Warner Bros. Pictures REMINISCENCE Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Thandiwe Newton will join Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2. The actress will star in the megahit series alongside Jenna Ortega, who will return as the titular Addams Family daughter. Read more about what we know so far inside.

Newton’s next big role is “Wednesday,” which debuted its first season to the streaming platform back in 2022.

The series follows Wednesday Addams, who attends Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Variety shared the news exclusively last week. Their news sources cite that Thandiwe will star in the next season. Her exact character details and involvement in the comedy series are being kept under wraps, but we do know she is included in the highly anticipated return.

The publication previously reported that Steve Buscemi will also appear in Season 2.

Newton is best known for her role in HBO’s “Westworld.” She received three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama for “West World,” ultimately winning the award in 2018. Her other notable TV credits include “The Slap,” “Big Mouth,” “Human Resources,” and “Rogue.” Newton is also known for her film roles, starring in features such as “Crash,” “Beloved,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “W.”

The all-star actress is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.

There aren’t many details about the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Ortega will return as the Wednesday and continue showing how she navigates those rocky teenage years. The season finale of the debut season concluded with Wednesday successfully solving a series of grisly murders while also preventing an attempt to destroy Nevermore Academy and its students.

Comment your predictions for Newton’s role in the upcoming season below.

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
6LACK: NO MORE LONELY NIGHTS TOUR artwork
Entertainment

Back On Road: 6LACK Announces New North American ‘No More Lonely Nights’ Tour

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 BTS
Entertainment

Here’s What We Know About Netflix’s Hit Series ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3

Mufasa: The Lion King Assets 3 items
Movies

Destiny Awaits: Disney Unveils ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Teaser Trailer + First Look Images + Cast Announcement

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 05, 2023
Celebrity

Parental Playlisting: Rihanna Reveals She And A$AP Rocky Have Kiddo Collabs In The Works

Grand Marnier x 2 Chainz 5 items
Entertainment

The Grandest Encounter: 2 Chainz Teams Up With Grand Marnier For New Digital Content Series Ahead Of Cinco De Mayo

Black Panther 3
Entertainment

Happy National Superhero Day! 12 Black Superheroes That Have Taken Over The World

'Challengers' press junket asset
Entertainment

‘Challengers’ Exclusive: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor & Mike Faist Talk Sexy Tennis Drama, Trending ‘Villain’ Tashi Duncan & More

Multi-Generation Family Sitting On Sofa At Home Watching TV Together 8 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close