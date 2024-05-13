Subscribe
Reality TV

‘The Royal Rules Of Ohio’ Exclusive: These Gorgeous Ghanaian Sisters Are Descended From Royalty!

Published on May 13, 2024

Remember the Agyekum family in Ohio? Freeform went live with the official trailer from their new show The Royal Rules Of Ohio and we’re OBSESSED

Royal Rules Of Ohio key art

Source: Courtesy / Freeform

Royal Rules of Ohio is a documentary series following three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their 20s in Columbus, Ohio. The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives that the sisters are living, which could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.

Check out the trailer below:

Royal Rules of Ohio stars Thelma Agyekum, Nana Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum and Delali Agyekum.

We’re fascinated. Are you excited to see more about this family?

Freeform’s Royal Rules of Ohio is produced by eOne’s unscripted business, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

Royal Rules of Ohio premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30pm EDT and streams the next day on Hulu.

Freeform ghana reality tv royals

