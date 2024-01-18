TUBI Documentary ‘Shattered Glass’ Spotlights The Best In Women’s Pro Basketball

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tubi is shining a light on the biggest stars in the WNBA and thank God because, in the word’s of the great Coi Leray — ‘girls is players too!’

Tubi just dropped the trailer for its latest Tubi Exclusive, SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story, which is the first to ever feature four WNBA MVP players. Produced by Malka in partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) and PUMA, this trailblazing documentary promises an exhilarating journey into the heart of professional women’s basketball, spotlighting the extraordinary lives, resilience, and triumphant achievements of the WNBA’s most iconic players.

Check out the trailer below:

SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA STORY dives deep into the lives beyond the court of the next generation of basketball luminaries, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart, as well as legend, Sheryl Swoopes. From intense off-season routines to the intricacies of family dynamics to navigating the politics of women’s sports, this documentary offers viewers a rare, all-encompassing look at the athletes as holistic individuals.

Directed by rising filmmaker Andrea Buccilla (MALKA), a former college athlete and commercial director whose passion for female sports shines through in the film, the documentary features an all-women team in its development, production, and direction. The documentary is presented by PUMA, of which Breanna Stewart is an ambassador, with additional support provided by Crown Royal Regal Apple.

SHATTERED GLASS premieres January 31, 2024 exclusively on Tubi.