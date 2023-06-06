Erica Mena Gets In Her Extra Evil Bag For Tubi Thriller ‘The Stepmother 3’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hide ya dads… Hide ya grandfathers!

Love and Hip-Hop reality star turned actress Erica Mena is back to play the Stepmother we all LOVE to HATE in “The Stepmother 3” which premieres this week on Tubi.

Check out the new exclusive trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YO5j2Meot9c

Aw hell nah! Keep her far away from ya daddy. This might be our worst nightmare.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

Elizabeth Carter (Erica Mena, “The Stepmother;” “The Stepmother 2”) will once again stop at nothing to find her perfect family by starting afresh and adopting new identities. However, her dangerous past catches up to her when she plots revenge on her first true love, Eddie (Marques Houston, “The Stepmother;” “You Got Served”). Being alerted to new acts of terror that seem all too familiar to them, the previous families that she has ruined seek to locate and stop this elusive serial murderer before her next family becomes her next victims.

“The Stepmother 3” is out on Tubi, Thursday, June 8th