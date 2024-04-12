Jollof In The Heartland: Freeform Unveils Teaser For ‘Royal Rules Of Ohio,’ Series Stars Ghanaian Twenty-Something Sisters

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Ghanaians may have just gotten a leg up in the jollof wars because Freeform has officially turned their cameras on the Agyekum family in Ohio!

Royal Rules of Ohio is a documentary series following three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their 20s in Columbus, Ohio. The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives that the sisters are living, which could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.

Check out the trailer below:

Royal Rules of Ohio stars Thelma Agyekum, Nana Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum and Delali Agyekum.

We’re fascinated. Are you excited to see more about this family?

Freeform’s Royal Rules of Ohio is produced by eOne’s unscripted business, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

Royal Rules of Ohio premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30pm EDT and streams the next day on Hulu.