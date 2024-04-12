Subscribe
Television

Jollof In The Heartland: Freeform Unveils Teaser For ‘Royal Rules Of Ohio,’ Series Stars Ghanaian Twenty-Something Sisters

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

Ghanaians may have just gotten a leg up in the jollof wars because Freeform has officially turned their cameras on the Agyekum family in Ohio!

Royal Rules Of Ohio key art

Source: Courtesy / Freeform

Royal Rules of Ohio is a documentary series following three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their 20s in Columbus, Ohio. The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives that the sisters are living, which could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.

Check out the trailer below:

Royal Rules of Ohio stars Thelma Agyekum, Nana Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum and Delali Agyekum.

We’re fascinated. Are you excited to see more about this family?

Freeform’s Royal Rules of Ohio is produced by eOne’s unscripted business, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

Royal Rules of Ohio premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30pm EDT and streams the next day on Hulu.

RELATED TAGS

documentary series Freeform ghana ohio reality tv royal

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Bryson Tiller Album cover art
Entertainment

Trapsoul Games: Bryson Tiller Has His Sights Set On The Gaming Industry

HUNXHO Private Album Listening 44 items
Music

Hunxho, Kodak Black, Tink & DRAM Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

IF 4 items
Movies

A Story You Have To Believe To See: Paramount Pictures Releases The Final ‘IF’ Trailer Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds & More

IKEA UNVEIL TESAMMANS COLLECTION
Home

IKEA & Raw Color Unveils Colorful TESAMMANS Collection With Special Open House Event In LA

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Entertainment

Rumi Carter Breaks Big Sister Blue Ivy’s Record For Youngest Female Artist On Billboard Hot 100

US-O.J. SIMPSON 25 items
Entertainment

The Juice Man: The Internet Reacts To OJ Simpson Passing At The Age Of 76

Femme It Forward MUSE
Entertainment

Femme It Forward Launches MUSE Mentorship Program With Advisors Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys and More

STARZ 'BMF' Episode Stills for 306 19 items
Television

Casualties Of War: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close