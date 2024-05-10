The Alien Apocalypse Invades The Big Apple In New Trailer For ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Careless whispers just got new meaning after watching the newest trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One!

Paramount Pictures just unleashed the new trailer for the latest film from the A Quiet Place franchise, a prequel called A Quiet Place: Day One, starring one of our favorites — Lupita Nyong’o. While the previous sequel shared how the Abbott family first encountered the terrifying beginning of the alien onslaught. This installment will ensure we all experience the day the world went quiet.

Check out the trailer below:

First of all — We love that Lupita (a cat person in real life) is a cat person in this film. And she’s been embracing it all over her the promo tour.

We are also glad to see that we’ll get a chance to learn more about Djimon Hounsou’s character — because the last movie was such a tease.

What role do you think he’ll play in Lupita’s survival? Do you think she’ll survive the whole film?

We can’t wait to see.

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE IS ONLY IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA, AND IMAX ON JUNE 28, 2024