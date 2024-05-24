Subscribe
Movies

Butterfly Loungin’: Mariah Carey’s ‘Portrait Of A Portrait’ Words + Music Project Premieres On Audible

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

This week Audible premiered their latest ‘Words + Music’ series — this time featuring the one and only — Mariah Carey!

Mariah Carey 'Portrait of a Portrait' Words + Music Audible Original

Source: Courtesy / Audible

Mariah Carey’s Words + Music installment, Portrait of a Portrait debuted Thursday, exclusively from Audible. A must-listen for true fans of Carey, the singer opens up about her deeply personal songs and even offers insight into their meanings in a way she never has before. Listen below as she talks about writing more personal songs, opening up about working on her album Caution.

Related Stories

The 40th volume of the highly successful Audible franchise invites listeners to an enchanting Butterfly Lounge session that takes them on a unique journey through musical storytelling. Carey reveals the thought process behind making her songwriting universal in a clip below:

Portrait of a Portrait offers an intimate window into Carey’s creative process, revealing the genesis of her compositions as well as the narratives embedded within the songs. At the project’s core is an introspective exploration of “Portrait,” a soul-stirring track from Carey’s acclaimed album, Caution, underscoring the deep connection she maintains with each piece of her work.

The Audible Original also features an exclusive, never-before-heard House remix of the original “Portrait,” highlighting the diverse soundscape of the superstar’s musical legacy.

Mariah Carey’s ‘Words + Music’ episode Portrait of a Portrait is available exclusively on Audible now.

RELATED TAGS

mariah carey podcast portrait

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Wu-Tang Clan The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency - Opening Night
Pop Culture

PLO Style: Wu-Tang Clan Were Early Supporters Of The Palestinian Community

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga asset 10 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,’ ‘American Fiction’ & More

The Kardashians Season 3 Hulu Key art 11 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With The Kardashians, Outer Range, & The Big Cigar

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" 33 items
Music

Vince Staples, Shenseea & Nelly Furtado Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga junket asset
Entertainment

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Exclusive: Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Talk Thunderous Prequel, The Film’s Most Epic Moments & More

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 23, 2024 15 items
Entertainment

Godmother Of Soul: Our Favorite Patti LaBelle Songs To Celebrate Her 80th Birthday

Grown-ish Artwork Stills and BTS
Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals
Entertainment

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Founder & CEO Derrick Hayes Announces Expanded Partnership With Mercedes Benz Stadium With A New In-Stadium Brick And Mortar Location

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close