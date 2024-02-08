A Remix On Fragrence: Metro Boomin & Coi Leray Team With AXE To Deliver A New Track ‘Enjoy Yourself’

This week (February 7), the number one men’s fragrance brand in the world, AXE, unveiled an exciting collaboration with two of hip-hop’s biggest stars, GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified superstar producer Metro Boomin and GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum artist Coi Leray. The new partnership makes the hip-hop heiress the first-ever female talent to work with the brand, as she joins forces with Metro to show the power scent plays in deepening attraction through the release of a custom new AXE track, ‘Enjoy Yourself’.

The debut of the track coincides with the release of AXE’s new Black Vanilla scent, the latest in the award-winning Fine Fragrance Collection lineup that launched last year. Formulated by world-renowned perfumers from two of the premier fragrance houses – Givaudan and Firmenich, as well as the best ‘Nose’ in the business Ann Gottlieb. Black Vanilla is aromatic and fresh, featuring notes of orange, vanilla and sandalwood. It is light and subtle, yet deliciously addictive for that moment where you want them craving more.

Exclusively available on AXE’s YouTube channel, ‘Enjoy Yourself’ marks uncharted territory for AXE, as it will be the first-ever song made on behalf of the brand. The track explores how scent can boost confidence and spark something more, as Coi flawlessly transitions between punchlines and melodies about smelling good and feeling good over a signature Metro Boomin beat. Set to a lively, rhythmic tune, Coi’s unique style immediately catches your ear, creating a fun, playful vibe.

“AXE has evolved so much over the years, and this new collection is the freshest thing the brand has done yet,” says producer Metro Boomin. “Coi and I already have great chemistry from our past collaboration, so I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on.”

“I was already a fan of AXE but when I smelled the Blue Lavender fragrance for the first-time, I was hooked,” said rap megastar Coi Leray. “I’m all about boosting self-confidence and it means alot that I’ll be the first female face of the brand and can share this with my fans.”

In addition to the track, Metro and Coi are also co-starring in AXE’s ‘Fit Check’ television commercial, as part of their ‘Smell Finer. Get Closer.’ campaign, set to air on February 23rd. The new ad will feature the collaborative track, and depict how AXE’s new Black Vanilla

fragrance deepens attraction between friends. Set in the modern world, where everything is a swipe away, and real human connection is rare, the ad sets out to showcase the role scent plays in deepening attraction, and the power it has to pull people closer, and take two friends and turn them into something more.

“We are huge fans of both Metro and Coi. Their music, style, humour and confidence epitomizes what AXE is about,” said Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director, AXE at Unilever. “We are thrilled that their passion for scent has led them to become fans of our

new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection. We’re so happy to welcome them to the family!”

The Fine Fragrance Collection deodorant body spray is the perfect hybrid between a fine fragrance and a deodorant. The range features an eclectic range of scent profiles loved by young guys, with notes inspired by foods, such as lavender ice cream, and drinks, like flavored and hard seltzers. In addition, each formula is crafted using high quality ingredients with no aluminum or parabens. AXE Black Vanilla is available for purchase nationwide online and in-stores at Walmart.com for $7.99.

Follow @AXE on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the latest around AXE, and how Metro and Coi’s collaboration with the brand continues through the rest of the year. Check out some behind the scenes photos from the two rap star’s commercial shoot below!