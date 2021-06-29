Calling All Dog Lovers: 10 Richest Instagram Dog Influencers In 2021

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Calling all dog lovers! ProDog Raw, a raw dog food specialist company, recently shared its social media analytics publicly. The company’s discoveries indicate the highest-earning dogs on Instagram. There is Pomerian Jiff, who has a record breaking 10.2 million followers, and the little pup’s highest price per sponsored post is at a whopping $34,139. While Loki the husky is the most successful dog influencer within the last year, earning an estimated $373,029 through more than 50 sponsored posts.

Honestly, who doesn’t love a cute dog post? The average dog influencer earns $8,049 per post and partners on 15 sponsored posts a year. ProDog Raw started in 2015 in an effort to champion healthier lifestyles and diets for dogs with a range of premium, human-grade ingredients. The company’s goal is to raise awareness of the dangers that heavily-processed food presents to dogs, and how reverting to a natural diet can benefit a dog’s overall appearance and health. Naturally, ProDog Raw began analyzing various Instagram accounts of dogs that have shared a sponsored post within the last 12 months to help spread the company’s message about dog’s nutrition to support better health and wellness.

Heidi Maskelyne, founder of ProDog Raw, shared her thoughts on the dog influencer community, “It’s truly amazing to see just how much money dog influencers can make for their families and owners, you certainly can’t accuse them of not earning their keep! But with dog-related content proving popular among social media users, it’s hardly surprising that charismatic dogs can command such high prices when they partner with brands. Over the past year these accounts have provided much needed respite from the doom and gloom of the pandemic, and we’ll be sure to keep the Dog Instagram Rich List updated, because you never know, there might be some rising stars who take the Instagram crown!”

We curated a list of Instagram’s richest dogs that are living their most luxurious lives. The numbers reflected in this post are from the study conducted by ProDog Raw. Be sure to follow these cute dogs and see for yourselves just how fabulous the life of a doggy Instagram influencer truly is.