Meet The Cast Of Freeform’s Unscripted Series ‘The Come Up’

We got our first official look at Freeform‘s new unscripted series “The Come Up” this week (August 31) and it looks like it’s going to be very entertaining. The docu-reality series follows six young creatives in iconic downtown New York as they pursue love, art and friendship on their own terms. You can watch the trailer below.

“The Come Up” is produced by Cousins. Megan Sanchez-Warner (‘The Real Housewives of Orange County, ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’) serves as the showrunner. Jessica Chermayeff, Ana Veselic and Anne Alexander are executive producers for the series. Chermayeff and Veselic also serve as series directors.

The cast–comprised of a group Freeform describes as “ambitious, action-oriented, and diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise”–includes: Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore, and Sophia Wilson. Each character is “thriving in their respective fields of modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing.”

According to TV Insider, “These six creatives emerge from downtown with a vitality and magnetism that’s infectious,” Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective, said. “They are pursuing love and art on their own terms, redefining what success means, and I am so excited for our audience to have a front row seat to it all.”

The first four episodes of the series will air back to back Thursday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by two episodes each week at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will finale Tuesday, September 27. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. You can get to know the cast below: