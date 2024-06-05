Winning Is All In The Execution: Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella & Terry Crews Star In The Action-Packed Trailer Of ‘The Killer’s Game’ + First Look Images

This week (June 5th), Lionsgate released the action-packed trailer for its upcoming film The Killer’s Game. Click inside to check it out!

In the new action-comedy The Killer’s Game, when top hitman Joe Flood is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend, he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

The film stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy series, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Knock at the Cabin), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver), Terry Crews (Friday After Next, White Chicks, the Expendables series), Scott Adkins (The Pink Panther, Doctor Strange, John Wick: Chapter 4), Pom Klementieff (Uncut Gems, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) and Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List, Shutter Island).

J.J. Perry (Day Shift) directed the film from a screenplay written by Rand Ravich and James Coyne based off of the book by Jay Bonansinga. The Killer’s Game was produced by Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards and Kia Jam. Jonathan Meisner, Dave Bautista, Chris Milburn, Thane Watkins, Peter E. Strauss, Scott Lambert, Dean Altit and Adam Fields served as executive producers on the movie.

A release date for the film hasn’t been announced yet but stay tuned for that development. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for The Killer’s Game below and share your thoughts in the comments.