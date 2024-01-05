Love Is A Team Sport: Netflix Announces The Release Date For ‘Players’ + First Look Photos

This week (January 5th), Netflix released some first look photos from its upcoming film Players. Click inside to check them out and to find out when the movie will hit the streaming platform.

New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

The film stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Damon Wayans Jr. (Let’s Be Cops), Joel Courtney (Super 8, The Kissing Booth), Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Liza Koshy (Boo! A Madea Halloween), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men) and Tom Ellis (Lucifer).

Players was directed by Trish Sie from a screenplay written by Whit Anderson. The film was produced by Ross M. Dinerstein, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Ryan Christians. The highly anticipated rom-com will hit Netflix exclusively on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Until the official trailer is released, get excited about the movie by checking out some first look photos below!