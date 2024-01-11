Love Is A Team Sport: Netflix Releases The ‘Players’ Trailer + First Look Photos

This week (January 11th), Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming film Players. Click inside to check it out, see some first look photos and find out when you can expect to see the movie on the streaming platform.

New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

The film stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Damon Wayans Jr. (Let’s Be Cops), Joel Courtney (Super 8, The Kissing Booth), Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Liza Koshy (Boo! A Madea Halloween), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men) and Tom Ellis (Lucifer).

Players was directed by Trish Sie from a screenplay written by Whit Anderson. The film was produced by Ross M. Dinerstein, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Ryan Christians. The highly anticipated rom-com will hit Netflix exclusively on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Check out the official trailer and some first look photos below!