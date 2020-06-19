Pride & Soul: Classic Queer Singers Describe Their Sexuality In Their Own Words

A big aspect of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer) pride is self-determination and growing into your full self despite outside obstacles.

This can be a confusing process, especially when folks are navigating the politics of gender and sexuality. Luckily, scholars and activists have created more language for people to understand their sexuality in a way that’s healthy and empowering.

For some people, “gay” or “lesbian” is enough to define who they are. For others, words like “pansexual” or “bi-sexual” get the job done. Then there are those who’d rather not use labels to define their sexuality.

For the sake of political movements, “queer” is one word that’s been used as an umbrella term for anyone who defies cis-heteronormative standards of loving and living.

With that in mind, there are a lot of queer singers who have been defining their sexuality for years.

For some, it’s political.

For others, it’s a story.

Then there are a few singers who simultaneously acknowledge the labels but also want their full selves acknowledged with all its layers and colors.

Check out how classic singers defined their sexuality below, ranging from artists who’ve been in the game for a minute to new classic artists who continue to inspire the world with their music.