Happy Birthday, Huncho! Quavo Is Quite Possibly The Happiest Man Alive [Photos]

Posted 23 hours ago

Today, Quavo is celebrating his 29th birthday and if you know anything about the Migos rapper, you know he’s not going to let anything stop him from enjoying it.

Since the world is practicing social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Quavo’s decided to throw a lil’ shindig with his bros (who we’re guessing are Offset and Takeoff). “We will be going up live with the gang, me and my brothers. Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! Quarantine party,” he said, shouting out all the Aries who were tuning in. Watch his full message below.

Migos have played an essential part in Hip Hop, with hits dating back to the early 2010s. And, no one will ever be able to forget the impact of “Bad and Boujee” off their second studio album, Culture. Peaking at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, “Bad and Boujee” had every party lit and every bad auntie feeling themselves.

We could go on — from ad libs to lyrical content and style, Quavo and his bros continue to influence the music business. On his end, Huncho always seems to do it with a big ol’ smile on his face. Seriously, have you noticed he’s always cheesing? We love to see it!

To help him celebrate, we gathered some of our fave pics of Quavo living life, happy as ever. Whether he’s with his girl Saweetie, with the gang, or working, he’s always great vibes and always seems to be smiling. Happy Birthday, Huncho!

1. Iced out.

2. Cooling with Lil Yachty.

3. So frosty.

4. Happy in Amsterdam.

5. Quavo and Offset clean up nice.

6. Even with a thumb injury, Quavo’s all smiles.

7. Going UP on stage!

8. Right where he wants to be.

9. All love.

10. Choicy!

11. Cuban link special.

12. Huncho x Meek.

13. Look at that #BlackBoyJoy.

14. Drip too crazy.

15. Huncho x 2 Chainz.

16. We love you, Quavo. Happy Birthday!

