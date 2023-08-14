No Loose Ends: Netflix Releases The Official Trailer For The Third & Final Season Of ‘Top Boy’

Today (August 14), Netflix announced that the iconic series Top Boy will return for a third and final season on September 7. Click inside to check out the official trailer and some first look images from this season!

Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?

The final season of the series stars Ashley Walters (‘Bulletproof,’ ‘Small Island’), Kane Robinson (‘The Kitchen’), Simbiatu Ajikawo ‘Little Simz,’ Jasmine Jobson (‘Lie Low,’ ‘Obey’), Araloylin Oshunremi (‘Heartstopper’), rap and grime artist Natalie Athanasiou ‘NoLay’, Saffron Hocking (‘London Kills,’ ‘White Gold’), Joshua Blisset (‘Blue Story,’ ‘Young Wallander’), Adwoa Aboah (‘Willow’) with Barry Keoghan (‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) and Brian Gleeson (‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Frank of Ireland’) joining.

Bafta nominated Myriam Raja and Bafta award-winning William Stefan Smith return to direct the final season. Raja directed episodes 1-4 and Smith directed the final two episodes. Not only is Ronan Bennett the creator of the show, he is also the main writer. Elliot Warren wrote episode 3 of this season while Tyrone Rashard took the reigns for episode four. Top Boy is executive produced by the original creative team – Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind (for Cowboy Films), Roman Bennerr (for Easter Partisan), and Yann Demange. In addition to them, the series is executive produced by multi-faceted entertainer and producer Drake and his business partner Adel ‘Future’ Nur for DreamCrew Entertainment, along with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson for The SpringHill Company. Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson also serve as executive producers.

Before the third and final season of the groundbreaking series becomes available exclusively on Netflix September 7, check out the emotional trailer and some first look photos below and share your thoughts in the comments!