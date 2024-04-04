Subscribe
The Perfect Utopia: Rick Owens Designs Set & Custom Looks For Travis Scott’s Saturday Night Live Performance

Published on April 4, 2024

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL

Source: Jason Renaud / Courtesy

Travis Scott celebrated a first last weekend in only a way that he could. Click inside to check out exactly what we mean!

On Saturday night (March 30th), Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, and humanitarian, Travis Scott, made his debut appearance on the prestigious ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The superstar performed “MY EYES” and “FE!N”, from his Grammy-nominated album “UTOPIA”, on a custom Rick Owens designed stage, taking viewers through an incredible visual journey.

Both the stage design and outfits were custom created for Travis by Rick Owens, designed especially for Scott by the minds of Owens and his longtime partner, French culture and fashion figure Michèle Lamy. During the “FE!N” performance, Travis wore a full leather one-piece jumpsuit, paired with matching gloves. Following that, he performed “MY EYES” wearing graphic track shorts paired with a slate-colored structured blazer, hoodie, and tech gloves for an added edge.

In addition to the highly anticipated SNL appearance, Travis Scott also debuted the official music video for “FE!N” featuring Playboi Carti as wellThe global chart-topping track got a unique visual treatment, done by director Gabriel Moses, as the hypnotic video gave listeners a peek into the chaotically artistic mind of the musician and seemingly immersed them into another world. (or another utopia, one should say.)

Check out Travis’ SNL appearance (and some fire images from it) and the official “FE!N” video below. Let us know what you think about the performances, the set design and outfits in the comments.

1. MY EYES ‘SNL’ Performance

Source:Saturday Night Live

2. FE!N ‘SNL’ Performance

Source:Saturday Night Live

3. LA FLAME

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL Source:Courtesy

4. Details

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL Source:Courtesy

5. Too Fire

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL Source:Courtesy

6. Bright Lights

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL Source:Courtesy

7. Floating

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL Source:Courtesy

8. Highest In The Room

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL Source:Courtesy

9. Tough

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL Source:Courtesy

10. Please Don’t Destroy – We Got Too High (ft. Travis Scott)

Source:Saturday Night Live

11. FE!N Official Music Video

Source:Travis Scott

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL
