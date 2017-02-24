Caitlyn Jenner Is Shocked That Donald Trump Isn’t Protecting Transgender Rights

Former star athlete, Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against Donald Trump’s recent rollback of federal protections for transgender students.On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines initiated by the former Obama administration allowing transgender students to use the public school bathroom and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.
Amidst the decision, Jenner voiced her support for trans kids via Instagram stating, “You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you are winning.” She also called Trump’s decision a “disaster.” You can read and watch her full message below: