Gucci Mane Backtracks On His ‘Breakfast Club’ Comments: “I Don’t Think I Was Actually Banned”

Gucci Mane Clarifies Further About His Supposed Ban From The Breakfast Club

Gucci Mane made himself into a meme during his last interview on The Breakfast Club, which was back in 2016. During that appearance, he claimed that one of the hosts, Angela Yee, was “on my d*** back in the day.” In the 3 years since, the Atlanta legend hasn’t stepped foot back in that studio.

Fast forward to present day, the rapper decided to take a shot at Yee once again, claiming he was banned from The Breakfast Club and that aforementioned interview was the reason. He posted a clip to Instagram in the beginning of October claiming he was “too real” for the morning show hosts.

Angela Yee, along with her co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, all went on to dispute Gucci having ever been banned. As for La Flare, he kind of just forgot about the whole thing and never mentioned it again–but fans still continued to talk about whether or not the ban was actually ever in place.

Now, we’re getting some real answers.

On today’s episode of Everyday Struggle, Gucci Mane set the record straight on his beef with The Breakfast Club, explaining that while he wasn’t officially banned, they haven’t allowed him to come back on the show since that interview.

“I don’t think I was actually banned. I think they never used the word banned,” he admitted at the 0:45 mark. “I think they just declining to interview. Every time I would drop an album, they would say, ‘We decline to interview. We decline to record.’ However the label reach out, they would always decline it. It happened so many times it was like, ‘Am I banned from up there?’ It was like, ‘Basically.’ Every time we say, ‘Hey, Gucci want to come up here, it’s an album coming out.’ They always decline. It’s cause they say they don’t feel comfortable, they don’t trust me. Well, that’s what she said.”

Later on in the conversation, when asked if him and Angela Yee have had their own conversation about the incident since, Gucci replied, “She’s just a hater, man, it’s blown out of proportion.” He also defended himself, saying he’s a “happily married man,” and clarifies that he understands why Yee feels the way she does. “She’s just embarrassed, nobody wants to be humiliated so I understand.”

Check out Gucci Mane’s entire thoughts on the situation down below:

