Press Play: Issa & Mollly At Odds In Promo For Next Week’s “Insecure” Episode, Joe Jonas Gets His Own Quibi Series

Season 4 of Insecure is really heating up. Molly and Issa can’t seem to get on the same page — to put it mildly, Molly is a bad friend who spews a lot of judgment toward Issa and her relationships, even though she sucks at managing her own. If the most recent episode and the promo up top for next week’s drama are any indication, they probably won’t be besties for much longer. Check out the sneak peek and if you’ve never watched the hit series, it’s about time you play catch-up. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of HBO:

“Insecure follows our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives. Season four follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”

Elsewhere, Quibi is coming in hot with the new content. From Chrissy Teigen to Jennifer Lopez, the new streaming service has shows featuring many of our favorite celebrities, the latest being Joe Jonas. Cup of Joe will follow the musician as he explores the world. “I’ve toured the world with my brothers, playing in every major city,” he says in the trailer, “But I’ve never had the time to explore any of them.”

Get a quick look above and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

