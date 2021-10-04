Morgan Freeman Stars In Official Trailer For Dave Chappelle’s Upcoming Special ‘The Closer’ [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle has a new comedy special on its way, courtesy of Netflix.

After announcing The Closer last week, the streamer has followed up with a funny promo for the special. Living legend Morgan Freeman narrates in the clip, shotgun, as Dave Chappelle hits the road. “This is Dave. He tells jokes for a living,” Morgan says. “Driving down these country roads is a lot like meditation… he’s deep in thought, back in the trance. Five specials in as many years. How do you close a body of work that profound?”

“I couldn’t imagine the enormity of the pressure… And then, he looks as if he’s about to say something. What could he possibly have left to say?” Morgan adds before a frustrated Dave hits back with, “Will you shut the f*ck up, Morgan Freeman?”

Check out the hilarious clip below.

The Closer completes a body of work that also includes: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, And Sticks & Stones. Chappelle is a five-time Emmy award winner — three for his Netflix comedy specials Sticks & Stones and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, and two for hosting Saturday Night Live. He’s also earned three Grammy awards for his critically acclaimed work in comedy.

The Closer is due on Netflix tomorrow, October 5. Will you be tuning in?

