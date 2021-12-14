‘Build It Today’ With Woodworker Char Miller-King, Brought To You By GMC

In partnership with GMC, ‘Build it Today’ highlights unique Black creators who are inspired by their community and look to make an impact in it with their work.
In 2015, Char Miller-King left her job in corporate America to be a full-time maker at her company Wooden Maven Designs. A mother and talented woodworker, Miller-King has been building custom furniture for over 15 years, and within recent years she’s built a solid reputation for bringing client’s dream furniture Pinterest boards to life. Fortunately, Char isn’t selfish with her gifts. Recently she began sharing her skills with other makers in-person, teaching woodworking classes and workshops to kids and adults interested in learning to use power tools. Char’s main goal is to give back to the community and nurture new makers. She volunteers with the Girls Makers Club at her local maker space and serves on the Board of Directors at Decatur Makers. To bring more female woodworkers to the forefront, Char also writes for the Women in Woodworking news column for Highland Woodworking in Atlanta.
See how Char builds her masterpieces with the help of GMC in the video below.