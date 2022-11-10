Matthew Knowles Shares Why Solange Didn’t Join Destiny’s Child

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Matthew Knowles reveals why he wanted his youngest daughter Solange to be a member of former girl group Destiny’s Child. He admits why it didn’t work out that way. Read more about it inside.

Entertainers Beyoncé and Solange’s father, Matthew Knowles was the manager of Destiny’s Child and helped launch the careers of both of his children early on. He was there in the early development stages of the group, which was first comprised of his eldest daughter, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.

What most fans didn’t know is that Knowles wanted Solange to be a part of the group as well, but she felt that it wasn’t an appealing option for her. He shares the story briefly on social media in response to a fan, who commented, “Solange pic next.”

Here’s what their father said on the post:

OK! I got you! Many of you aren’t aware, but I personally wanted Solange to be in Destiny’s Child. That didn’t appeal to her. You would think joining Destiny’s Child would be a dream to her, and she had every opportunity to seize the success that the group was experiencing—but she wanted to forge her very own path. She wanted to trust her own instincts. She loved music, but she just loved it from a different perspective…her own! And, Solange’s desires and faith in herself trumped my personal desires for her. You see, I realized then that she had an unmatched character and an unwavering belief in herself. Me, as a father, could never get in the way of that. I finally supported and encouraged her decision. I didn’t fight against it anymore. I knew my Solange would be OK in this world of super-stardom that we were all getting used to at the time when I saw this level of resolve in her. I would love for all of you to take a page out of Solange’s book. Sometimes life brings us to a crossroads and makes us make a choice between the “obvious decision” and the choice our heart knows deep within we should take. I would encourage you to not automatically discount the latter. The universe rewards bravery, and sometimes the less obvious choice is the one that will bring us the most happiness and success. The heart doesn’t lie! I am very proud of you Solange…not just for what you’ve accomplished, but for who you are!

Solange has definitely forged a path of her own in music and entertainment. Her early beliefs in her own talent is what has made her a household name.

