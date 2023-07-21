TV One Thriller ‘A Mother’s Intuition’ Shares The Story Of A Mom Who Believes Her Baby Was Stolen From Her

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

TV One’s newest thriller is premiering Sunday, July 23 at 9/8 and it will detail a mother’s fight to find out what really happened to her child.

A Mother’s Intuition is a thriller starring Denise Boutté as Toni, a woman who has everything she loves taken from her.

Toni’s world is turned upside down after her joyful pregnancy turns to grief when her husband dies suddenly. To make matters worse, Toni is told her baby was stillborn, but her intuition tells her something isn’t right. Matt Cedeño plays Toni’s longtime friend, who happens to be a private investigator. He helps her in her search for answers. Despite the doctors and nurses who tell Toni that she must be struggling with her grief and confused, she still won’t let up on her search for answers.

The cast of A Mother’s Intuition includes Dr. Chaundra (Tamar Braxton), Cicely (Brely Evans), Simone (Hazel Renee), Dr. Ken Zarada (Jeff Marchelletta), and Dr. Linda Snyder (Rachelle Carson Begley).

Take a look at the trailer below.

“TV ONE is proud to bring these compelling, thought-provoking stories to our viewers this summer,” said Austyn Biggers, SVP of Programming and Production about the film. “Our commitment is to provide high-quality entertainment that resonates with our audience, highlights relatable issues, and, ultimately, keeps them on the edge of their seats.”

Will YOU be watching A Mother’s Intuition?

A MOTHER’S INTUITION is directed by Cas Sigers-Beedles and written by ​Nicole D. Sconiers. The film is produced for TV One by ​Relevé Entertainment, Dr. Holly Carter is the Executive Producer. For TV One, Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production. Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Original Programming and Production.

A Mother’s Intuition premieres Sunday July 23 at 9pm EST.