Instrumental: Metro Boomin To Perform At Red Bull Symphonic Alongside Full-Scale Orchestra & Conductor Anthony Parnther

It’s been a great week for Metro Boomin! Last night (September 12), he performed at the 2023 Video Music Awards with Future, Swae Lee, NAV and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Today, Red Bull announced that the GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-certified producer, DJ and artist will take the stage on October 26th in Los Angeles for a historic, one-night-only orchestral concert experience alongside conductor Anthony Parnther and the Symphonic Orchestra. Fans will witness the magic as Metro reimagines his chart-topping hits, transforming them into awe-inspiring symphonies inside the legendary Dolby Theatre.

Tickets for the experience will go on sale on September 15th via Ticketmaster. For more information, visit https://win.gs/SYMPHONICLA.

“I’m very excited to be part of such an amazing music moment with Red Bull,” said Metro Boomin. “I have a deep love and appreciation for orchestral music, which can be heard in many of the records I’ve produced. Now, with Red Bull Symphonic, we’re able to reimagine a whole body of work that I’m proud of in a live show with the talent of the Symphonic Orchestra, which has always been a dream of mine that I’m finally seeing come to life.”

As Red Bull Symphonic takes over one of Hollywood’s most iconic venues this October, Metro Boomin joins a prestigious roster of artists to have taken the Dolby Theater stage including Alicia Keys, Prince, Stevie Wonder and many more. A Red Bull Records alumni, Metro has soared to new heights this year with a viral performance at Coachella in April featuring guest appearances by The Weeknd, Future, Diddy, John Legend, among others. In June, he released Metro Boomin Presents: Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse, the official Motion Picture soundtrack.

Red Bull Symphonic featuring Metro Boomin marks the program’s second installment in the U.S., building upon the success of the inaugural sold-out show with Rick Ross last year. In a celebration of Black excellence in the hip-hop mecca of Atlanta, Ross performed alongside the renowned all-Black symphony Orchestra Noir, the revered Sainted trap choir, and GRAMMY award-winning violinist Mapy. The evening was conducted by acclaimed maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers and took place at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. Relive the experience with performances of ‘Hustlin’,’ ‘Ima Boss,’ ‘Tears of Joy’ and ‘The Devil Is A Lie’ on Rick Ross’ YouTube.

The Red Bull Symphonic show with Metro Boomin is created in partnership with Red Bull and NVE Experience Agency.

