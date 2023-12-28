A Match Made In Heaven: Hip Hop Icon Jim Jones Partners With Luè Jade To Redefine Guilt-Free Luxury In The Wine & Spirits Industry

As seen in Black Enterprise, Luè Cognac and Jade Sparkling Wine (two of the wine and spirits industry’s fastest-growing brands) proudly announced their exclusive partnership with Hip Hop icon Jim Jones as the brand ambassador today. This groundbreaking collaboration marries the iconic status and influence of Jim Jones with the guilt-free luxury, quality, and affordability that define the Luè Jade brands.

With an impressive track record in the spirits industry, including his role in achieving over 68,000 cases in sales through his partnership with Sizzurp Liquor, Jones brings a wealth of experience, passion, and market insight. His unique ability to connect with audiences, coupled with his influential presence and extensive network, promises to propel Luè Cognac and Jade Sparkling Wine to unprecedented heights.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Jim Jones to the Luè Jade family as our brand ambassador,” said David Buer, CEO at Luè Jade. “His unparalleled success in the industry and his resonance with consumers make him the perfect partner to represent our brands. Together, we are poised to redefine luxury, quality, and affordability in the wine and spirits industry.”

Luè Jade’s founders Buer, Eli Kiperman, Dmitriy Pusilnik, and David Kalusetsky collectively offer more than 50 years of experience in creating and managing globally recognized brands, amassing over 1 million cases in sales worldwide. With their unmatched expertise, deep market insights, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Luè Jade is set to emerge as a dominant force in the wine and spirits industry.

The partnership between Jones and Luè Jade marks a significant milestone in the wine and spirits sector. The fusion of his influence with Luè Jade’s dedication to excellence, guided by the founders’ expertise, is set to redefine the standards of taste, sophistication, and affordability.

Luè Cognac boasts an attractive price range, with options starting at $24.99 for the VS and $29.99 for the VSOP. Meanwhile, Jade Sparkling Wine offers an equally appealing range from $11.99 to $14.99. “I’m excited to once again ‘pop’ my Champagne expertise,” says Jones, “My fans want to party like I do. Now they can have an affordable option.”

Luè Cognac and Jade Sparkling Wine have already made a significant impact in key markets including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C., South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The response has been remarkable, with both brands exceeding over 30,000 cases in sales over the last three years. Building on this success, Luè Jade is poised to rapidly expand its presence nationally, targeting all major markets within the next 12 months.

Luè Jade’s strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Republic National Distribution Company (RNDC) and Simone International, establish a robust distribution network that will bolster sales. With their extensive reach and expertise, Luè Jade products will be accessible to consumers across the United States, ensuring widespread availability and visibility.

“We are confident that Jim Jones’ partnership with Luè Jade, supported by the experience and expertise of our founders will have a significant impact on our brands,” added Buer, “His influence and reach combined with our commitment to excellence will amplify our message and drive further growth, solidifying Luè Cognac and Jade Sparkling Wine as major players in the wine and spirits industry.”

Congrats to Jim Jones and the whole Luè Jade team on the partnership!