History In The Making: Starz Releases The Explosive ‘BMF’ Season Three Trailer

Last week (January 26), STARZ released a riveting trailer featuring Tupac Shakur’s “All Eyez on Me” for season three of its highly anticipated gripping crime and family drama “BMF.” The season will premiere on Friday, March 1st at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.
Inspired by true legends, “BMF” continues the story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rose through the illegal drug trade from the depths of poverty in Detroit to the heights of fame and fortune across America. In season three, Meech moves to Atlanta to expand their empire, facing rival crews and crossing paths with burgeoning hip-hop legends, while Terry holds down the fort in Detroit, facing formidable rivals, old and new.
Viewers will be treated to history in the making, as BMF’s dominance in the streets influences both music and culture, spreading from Atlanta, GA, up and down the eastern seaboard in the early 1990s. Meech and Terry pride themselves on being able to provide for their families, communities, and friends, though their youth prevents them from fully recognizing the real costs. Meanwhile, systemic and structural racism continues to fuel their quest for freedom: Freedom from poverty–which the country’s laws were designed to keep them in–and freedom from any and every rule that dares to hold them back. The dynamic brother duo faces obstacles on all fronts but will stop at nothing to achieve their piece of the American dream. The Flenory brothers and the incredible and memorable characters they meet along the way, propel this fascinating coming-of-age story, unlike any you’ve seen before.
“BMF” season three stars returning actors Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Euphoria”) as “Demetrius Flenory,” Da’Vinchi (“All American,” “Grown-ish”) as “Terry Flenory,” Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) as “Charles Flenory,” Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me) as “Lucille Flenory,” Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as “Detective Bryant,” Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, “The Orville”) as “Detective Jin,” La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man) as “Markisha,” Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club”) as “LaWanda” and Laila D. Pruitt (Secret Headquarters) as “Nicole Flenory.” Previously announced special guest stars include Grammy Award winners Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones (It’s Only Me, 2022) making his acting debut as “Payne,” NE-YO (“Dance Monsters,” Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding) as “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green,” 2 Chainz (“The Enforcer”) as “Stacks,” Grammy-nominated artist and actress Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) as “Keeya,” and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) as “Gloria.”
“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland”). Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.
Before season three officially returns, check out the trailer below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
Joining The Bad Girls Club? Natalie Nunn Sex Tape Being Shopped! (DETAILS)
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out...
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
Gunna & Turbo's New 'Bachelor' Music Video Enlists Classic Video Vixens [Gallery]