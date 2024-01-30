History In The Making: Starz Releases The Explosive ‘BMF’ Season Three Trailer

Last week (January 26), STARZ released a riveting trailer featuring Tupac Shakur’s “All Eyez on Me” for season three of its highly anticipated gripping crime and family drama “BMF.” The season will premiere on Friday, March 1st at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Inspired by true legends, “BMF” continues the story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rose through the illegal drug trade from the depths of poverty in Detroit to the heights of fame and fortune across America. In season three, Meech moves to Atlanta to expand their empire, facing rival crews and crossing paths with burgeoning hip-hop legends, while Terry holds down the fort in Detroit, facing formidable rivals, old and new.

Viewers will be treated to history in the making, as BMF’s dominance in the streets influences both music and culture, spreading from Atlanta, GA, up and down the eastern seaboard in the early 1990s. Meech and Terry pride themselves on being able to provide for their families, communities, and friends, though their youth prevents them from fully recognizing the real costs. Meanwhile, systemic and structural racism continues to fuel their quest for freedom: Freedom from poverty–which the country’s laws were designed to keep them in–and freedom from any and every rule that dares to hold them back. The dynamic brother duo faces obstacles on all fronts but will stop at nothing to achieve their piece of the American dream. The Flenory brothers and the incredible and memorable characters they meet along the way, propel this fascinating coming-of-age story, unlike any you’ve seen before.