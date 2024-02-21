Watch: New Trailer Released For Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Challengers’ Starring Zendaya

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The second trailer for Amazon MGM Studios’ Challengers, starring Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, was released today (Feb. 21). The film follows the former tennis prodigy turned coach. Read more about the upcoming film and watch the newest trailer inside.

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

The film written by Justin Kuritzkes and produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, Rachel O’Connor will debut in theaters this Spring. The drama film is executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrichnan with music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The official film description:

Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

Be sure to watch the film Challengers in theaters April 26.

Watch the trailer below: