The Southwest Got Something To Say: Live Nation Urban Announces TwoGether Land Festival 2024 Lineup Featuting Lil Wayne, Summer Walker & More

After witnessing 100,000 festival-goers at ONE Musicfest 2023, the brand, in partnership with Live Nation Urban (LNU), is pleased to announce its expansion into Dallas with TwoGether Land, the Southwest’s newest urban music festival. TwoGether Land promises to deliver a highly anticipated lineup for this year’s festivities in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The two-day festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 25th, and Sunday, May 26th, at the historic Fair Park, located at 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, promising an amazing weekend of music, togetherness, and cultural celebration.

“We’re thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival. Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community. We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest,” J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder.

This inaugural year will set the tone for TwoGether Land as it proves itself to be the Southwest’s hottest destination event, following in the footsteps of its sister festival, the must-attend ONE Musicfest. With a diverse lineup of artists celebrating R&B, Hip Hop and Dallas’ local sound, fans can expect two days full of stellar performances. This year’s headliners are set to deliver sensational performances that will establish TwoGether Land as a can’t miss event for years to come. The legendary Lil Wayne, the sultry Summer Walker, the energetic Latto, and the OG trap star Gucci Mane are just a few of the remarkable talents set to take the stage. Fans will also experience Dallas’ finest with a curated stage by legendary radio personality Bay Bay, featuring performances from Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Chalie Boy, Dorrough, and more.

The TwoGether Land podcast stage will feature candid discussions and unfiltered insights from Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Whorible Decisions, Reallyfe Street Starz, Mazi’s World, and The Smoothvega Podcast. Guests can find the TwoGether Land map, schedule, and full lineup on the website.

This year’s festival will also showcase sponsorship from Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Martell and a host of other top tier brands.

TwoGether Land tickets are available here and range from general admission entry @ $190.00 to Platinum packages @ $1592.00. Please go to TwoGether Land’s website for details on packages.

Dallas is calling! TwoGether Land invites music lovers from all corners to unite and revel in a weekend celebrating the influence, creativity, and soul of Black music. As the festival pushes boundaries and transforms the live music landscape, attendees can anticipate an extraordinary gathering that captures the very heart of the Southwest.