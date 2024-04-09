I Could Drink This All The Time: Jeremih Launches “Birthday Sex” Wine

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Multi-platinum recording artist Jeremih has merged into another lane. Inspired by his 2009 hit “Birthday Sex,” the 36 year-old has officially launched Birthday Sex Wine. The Chicago native partnered with acclaimed Napa Valley/Sonoma winemaker Russell Bevan for the sensual brand.

Jeremih’s new wine is a Naked Chardonnay, meticulously handpicked from premier vineyards in the Columbia Valley of Washington. Each bottle, which happen to be decorated with red text and a red lace thong, offers a unique blend of vibrant fruit flavors and subtle oak nuances, making every sip a moment of joy.

The Grammy-nominated singer gained a love and respect for chardonnay and winemaking after spending time

with renowned winemaker, Russell Bevan. Bevan is known for an impressive collection of over fifteen 100-point wines. As Jeremih learned the details of the process, the two worked together on developing the flavor profile for Birthday Sex Wine.

“People might think I’m a tequila or Hennessy drinker but don’t let the media fool you. I’ve always been a white wine kinda guy. Watching my friends launch their own liquors got me thinking; why am I not doing that? So that’s where LiveOne came in. They linked me with legendary winemaker Russell Bevan, and when two legends link up it’s a recipe for success. Now I got a wine that’s perfect for the crib, the club, the studio – anywhere you wanna get a little loose. I’m excited to expand my entrepreneurial endeavors and showcase my creativity in a whole new way.”

LiveOne Brands Brands is a new division featuring celebrity-backed and branded products. LiveOne, Inc. continues to redefine the entertainment landscape, with subsidiaries like Slacker Radio, PodcastOne, PPVOne, Gramophone Media, and more, reaching a membership base of approximately 3.1 million.

Huge congrats to Jeremih, Russell Bevan and the whole entire team on the launch. Birthday Sex Wine is priced at $34.99 and can be purchased on its official website.