Eddie Murphy Is Back To His Old Ways In The Exciting Official ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Trailer + First Look Images

This week (May 23), Netflix released the official trailer for the highly anticipated return of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in the upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Click inside to check it out!

In the film, Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills, where the first three installments of the franchise were based. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old Pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Alongside Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F stars Edward Ernest ‘Judge’ Reinhold Jr. as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart, Bronson Pinchot as Serge, all roles that are being reprised from the previous film. It aslo stars Taylour Paige as Jane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Det. Bobby Abbott, Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant, Patricia Belcher as Judge Angelic and Mark Pellegrino.

Mark Molloy was the director of the film, with a screenplay written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, In addition to starring in the film, Eddie Murphy served as a producer on it also with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Melissa Reid was a co-producer and Ray Angelic, Chariss Hewitt-Webster and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura were executive producers.

After 39 years since the first Beverly Hills Cop was released and became a smash hit, Eddie Murphy returns to the franchise that solidified his movie star status. The film will hit Netflix on July 3rd! Check out the official trailer and let us know what you think in the comments!