Dream Big: What Will These Celebrity Kids Be When They Grow Up? [List]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Black History Month reminds us of the wonderful progressions Black people have made throughout American history. Our community often forgets to celebrate the tremendous contributions up ahead. We decided to change that with this list of Black celebrity children’s career predictions.

Celebrity kids like Jaden and Willow Smith grew up to be environmentalists, entertainers and thought provoking adults doing great for their communities. Actress Zoe Kravitz forged her own path from the lives of her superstar parents. Similar story for many other successful celebrity children. It makes us wonder what the future holds for some of our favorite celeb kids.

Kaavia Wade, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, recently made her campaign debut for the Janie and Jack collection. Though she stepped in front of the camera to model with her best friend, the three year old toddler marches to the beat of her own drum and she may have no interest in becoming America’s Next Top Model.

Blue Ivy Carter may have appeared on her mommy Beyoncé’s album, but that doesn’t mean she hopes to be the next global singing sensation.

North West is making her dad Kanye West upset with her recent TikTok antics, yet following in her mom Kim Kardashian West’s footsteps isn’t her only option.

There are many hopeful careers for these budding talents. Take a look at our list of what we think these celebrity children want to be when they grow up.