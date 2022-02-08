Dream Big: What Will These Celebrity Kids Be When They Grow Up? [List]

Black History Month reminds us of the wonderful progressions Black people have made throughout American history. Our community often forgets to celebrate the tremendous contributions up ahead. We decided to change that with this list of Black celebrity children’s career predictions.
Celebrity kids like Jaden and Willow Smith grew up to be environmentalists, entertainers and thought provoking adults doing great for their communities. Actress Zoe Kravitz forged her own path from the lives of her superstar parents. Similar story for many other successful celebrity children. It makes us wonder what the future holds for some of our favorite celeb kids.
Kaavia Wade, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, recently made her campaign debut for the Janie and Jack collection. Though she stepped in front of the camera to model with her best friend, the three year old toddler marches to the beat of her own drum and she may have no interest in becoming America’s Next Top Model.
Blue Ivy Carter may have appeared on her mommy Beyoncé’s album, but that doesn’t mean she hopes to be the next global singing sensation.
North West is making her dad Kanye West upset with her recent TikTok antics, yet following in her mom Kim Kardashian West’s footsteps isn’t her only option.
There are many hopeful careers for these budding talents. Take a look at our list of what we think these celebrity children want to be when they grow up.
1. Kaavia Wade – The BossSource:Kaavia James
One thing about this little Scorpio is that she means business. Kaavia may not go into modeling, acting or professional sports full time but she will run whatever companies her boss baby heart desires.
2. Blue Ivy Carter – EntertainerSource:Blue Ivy. Carter
Who are we kidding? The girl already has a Grammy. We predict Blue Ivy will keep honing her creative skills and follow in her parents footsteps as an artist. Although, rumor has it the 10 year old is super smart and could be whatever she wants.
3. Kulture Cephus – CEO of RealtySource:Cardi B
Kulture is a Cancer princess. We imagine her natural intuition and loyalty would make her a great realtor. Her parents are already making the investments, so she has a path aligned for her to succeed.
4. North West – ActressSource:Northy.West
Have you seen her TikTok? The girl is an actress. Like father, like daughter. North West takes after her Gemini dad with her abilities to create entertaining moments.
5. The Combs Girls – International ModelsSource:ohtopics
Jessie, D’Lila, and Chance Combs have already launched great modeling careers. All three of the girls will continue on to become international models with campaigns all over the world.
6. Zhuri James – Wellness & Lifestyle Blogger/Media PersonalitySource:Zhuri James
At just 7 years old, Zhuri has a successful YouTube platform where she releases content around health, wellness and lifestyle. Her passion has already landed her major kid hosting jobs.
7. Shai Moss – Dancer, Actor, ExtraordinaireSource:Shai Moss
Shai Moss is making a name for herself. She has adopted dancing and acting skills from both of her parents and she is putting her talents into full use already. The 10 year old is a star.