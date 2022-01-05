Effortless Baddie: Chanel Iman’s MILFiest Moments

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

According to new reports, model Chanel Iman and her husband Sterling Shepard have gone their separate ways.

While the public is finding out about their divorce just this week, Us Weekly reports Shepard filed back in June, following four years of marriage and two daughters together. Their split seems pretty amicable, as the outlet also states the beauty and New York Giants wide receiver are trying to remain friendly.

From Us Weekly:

“The pair quietly separated and are ‘getting divorced,’ a source exclusively tells Us, adding, ‘They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.’ Us confirmed that Shepard, 28, officially filed for divorce in June 2021, less than two years after the duo welcomed their second child.”

ALSO: ICYMI | Here’s What Happened When Two Guys Trolled Jason Derulo & Called Him Usher

We do wish the best for both Chanel and Sterling and hope they are able to coparent for the sake of their baby girls, Cali and Cassie. That said, Chanel is just about every man’s dream girl and we know the fellas can’t wait for the opportunity to take her out and show her a great time.

Even Sterling had been crushing on Chanel by the time they met, after seeing her in Victoria’s Secret magazines then meeting by chance in person. Check out some of our favorite social media moments from Chanel below and thank us later!

ALSO: Thirst Trap Papi! Drake Shows off His Chiseled, Tatted Torso In Sexy New Beach Photos