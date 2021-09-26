Birthday Bae: Gorgeous Photos Of Christina Milian Over The Years

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Christina Milian is celebrating her 40th birthday today and all we can say is: 40 where?!

The beauty has been rocking the big screen since the early ’00s when her journey as a romantic comedy queen first began. After taking the music industry by storm with Murder Inc. at the age of 19, Miss Milian went on to star in one of the most memorable rom-coms ever — Love Don’t Cost A Thing. Her role as popular high schooler Paris Morgan, opposite Nick Cannon’s portrayal of super geek Alvin Johnson, was flawless and foreshadowed her success as movie as star.

Most recently, Christina starred in Resort To Love, alongside Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls, who raved about working alongside everyone’s crush.

“Like you said, everybody had a crush on Christina growing up. I definitely did, so I just wanted to bring a level of professionalism to it — and she’s really strong on camera. I saw Love Don’t Cost A Thing, she was amazing in that. So, it was just being professional and being able to play off somebody so talented. Behind the scenes, too… she was just so gregarious and so friendly, so once I got there it wasn’t hard,” Jay Pharoah told Global Grind in an exclusive interview.

Today, Christina is a happy mom, wife to Matt Pokora (who also celebrates his birthday today), model, actress, singer, travel enthusiast, and more. Join us in a quick trip down memory lane for the icon’s big day today.

You won’t be sorry.