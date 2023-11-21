Something To Celebrate: Jeezy, Fabolous, Freeway & More Light Up Philadelphia In Sold Out DOPE Shows Concert

Marking seven years of unparalleled success and commemorating their 30th concert, DOPE Shows triumphantly sold out The Met in Philadelphia for their 50th Anniversary of HipHop Concert. This monumental event presented in collaboration with Live Nation, featured a stellar lineup including Jeezy and Fabolous, alongside local legends such as Freeway, Boo Bonic, and Spade-O.

As 3500 enthusiastic fans flooded into the venue DOPE Shows reaffirmed their position as the undefeated #1 Promotion Agency in the Northeast. The evening unfolded with a vibrant celebration of Philadelphia’s rich HipHop heritage with local talents such as Meer Sosa setting the stage on fire. The atmosphere pulsed with nostalgia as Spade-O and Boo Bonic delivered classic songs from Major Figgas and Philly’s Most Wanted. Then the one and only Freeway took over the crowd performing his timeless anthems including “What We Do” and “Flip Side” as he was joined by another Philly veteran Young Chris of the Young Gunz.

The anticipation peaked as the headliners graced the stage, illuminating the venue with a sea of phone lights. New York’s legend Faboloustook the center stage, also celebrating his birthday. Treating the audience to an unstoppable parade of hits, he performed fan favorites including,“You Be Killin Them,“ “Make Me Better,” and “Breathe” amongst many more. After his set, the excitement soared even higher as Jeezyseized the spotlight, unleashing a catalog spanning decades. The women in the room sang along to every word as he made sure to also give props to the guys in attendance relating to the soundtrack that defined an unforgettable moment in time. Applause and cheers roared through the crowd as Jeezy introduced each song including “Put On,” “Geeked Up,” “Soul Survivor,”and plenty more.

The night unfolded as an electrifying journey through the decades of HipHop history, showcasing timeless beats, extraordinary performances, and a heartfelt tribute to Philadelphia’s enduring impact on this beloved art form.

DOPE Showshas solidified its status as one of the nation’s most influential independent concert promotion companies, blending instinctive business savvy with a passion for bringing era-defining artists to local stages. Billboard lauded them, stating, “They’ve become one of the most powerful independent concert promotion companies in the U.S., known for having an authentic love of music and a pound-the-pavement street team approach.”

In a remarkable run that stretches over six years, DOPE Shows has sold over 200,000 tickets, with 90% of shows sold out featuring chart-toppers like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, G Herbo, and more. They stand as crucial catalysts for emerging superstars, forging connections between performers and the local fans eager to witness their rise.

Congrats to DOPE Shows on their success thus far. We can’t wait to see what’s next. Check out some photos from the celebratory concert below!