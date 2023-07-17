Check Out Jane Birkin’s Iconic Namesake Bag On Our Favorite Celebrities [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Prolific musician and actress Jane Birkin died at 76 years old. The style icon inspired the widely coveted Hermès Birkin bag worn by some of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Check out a gallery of our favorite Black celebrities and their Birkin bags to celebrate the life and legacy of the woman who inspired such an iconic bag — Jane Birkin.

According to the French culture ministry, the Anglo-French entertainer Birkin died today (July 17). She is survived by her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon. Jane rose to fame in the late 1960s when she moved to France to work in the country’s blossoming film industry where she met her former husband and lifelong collaborator, the late singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

Birkin gained traction for her appearances in both Michelangelo Antonioni’s cult 1966 film Blow-Up and in Gainsbourg’s explicit 1969 duet “Je t’aime… moi non plus,” which became a symbol of freedom and sexual liberation. Jane became more than a sex symbol but a fashion enthusiast and inspiration for many generations to come.

Though her public relationship with Gainsbourg catapulted her fame, she simultaneously became an instant style sensation for her effortless bohemian looks and adoration for minidresses. After their separation in 1980, Birkin sought after baggier trousers and oversized silhouettes. Still, it was her namesake bag that has made her a household name all on her own.

The bag was birthed from a chance in-flight encounter with the chief executive of Hermès. It was released in 1984 and is now one of the most coveted bags in history. Ironically enough, Birkin favored wicker baskets.

Rapper and performer Drake has notably been collecting Birkin bags for his future partner for many years now. He unveiled the extensive Hermès Birkin bag collection that he’s been curating for the future lucky lady in his life.

In 2017, Drake disclosed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter(THR) that he’s been collecting the expensive bags for “the woman I end up with.”

All this Birkin bag talk had us thinking about the beautiful Black and Brown celebrities who have flaunted them. Thanks to Jane Birkin for being the inspiration! May she Rest In Peace.

