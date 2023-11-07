Subscribe
Celebrity Kids

Happy Birthday, Shady Baby: Kaavia James’ Cutest & Shadiest Moments [Gallery]

Published on November 7, 2023

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Baby Kaavia was born to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade via surrogate on November 7, 2018. Today, the our favorite shady baby turned 5 years old and she’s not a baby anymore. Check out a gallery of our favorite baby Kaavia shady moments inside.

Without knowing much about the beautiful girl, we were all so happy for the Wade family, as Gabrielle revealed she’d struggled to conceive for years. In our eyes Kaavia is their miracle child and after becoming acquainted with the tot through social media, we can also say she’s, for sure, one-of-a-kind. Very early on, Gabrielle Union nicknamed her daughter “Shady Baby” — and with great reason, as she’s got some facial expressions that will definitely make you, a grown adult, feel shaded. Gabrielle told PEOPLE last year, “She looks just like dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me. She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Not too long ago, the funny tot inspired her mom to write her first-ever children’s book, titled Welcome to the Party and illustrated by Ashley Evans. “I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book,” Union told PEOPLE at the time. “Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”

Kaavia is not easily impressed but she gave her mom’s first children’s book rave reviews:

This year, for her baby girl’s birthday, Gab hit Instagram to gush. “November 7, 2018 our dream became a reality and our princess @kaaviajames was born. I cannot believe she’s already 5?!?! She is pure light and love and brings so much joy to everyone she encounters. She loves to sing, dance, play Barbie’s and reaaaalllllly loves hanging with her best friends!! Sometimes she’s like a roast comedian and sometimes we find her praying quietly (Kaav LOVES the Lord 🙏🏾) She is truly 1 of 1 and the best thing that’s ever happened to me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kaavia James Union Wade-Shady Baby-Auntie Baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the proud mama wrote.

Happy Birthday, Kaav!

Check out some of the funniest photos of Kaavia’s beautiful personality shining through below:

1. “Another day with these people.”

Source:Kaavia James

2. Not here for the full-on photoshoot.

Source:Gab Union

3. Or for this farmer’s market ‘fit.

Source:Kaavia James

4. “Fix it and fix it now.”

Source:Kaavia James

5. “Why y’all got to include me in this corniness?”

Source:Gab Union

6. “Mom, if I gotta explain how this works one more time…”

Source:Kaavia James

7. “When karma is right on time and you got a front row seat” — perfect caption, Baby Kaavia.

Source:Kaavia James

8. “Whatcha looking at, chump?”

Source:Kaavia James

9. “I said get it done — not now, but RIGHT NOW.”

Source:Gab Union

10. “Santa, if you can see this, save me.”

Source:Kaavia James

11. “At my wits’ end!”

Source:Kaavia James

12. *Sips tea*

Source:Kaavia James

13. “Who you think you talking to, ma’am? Cause I assure you, I am NOT the one.”

Source:Kaavia James

14. “Really Mom? Adele for Halloween?”

Source:Kaavia James

15. “Do these people even know what they’re doing?”

Source:Kaavia James

16. “What these people want from a baby?!”

Source:Kaavia James

17. Shady Baby Merch

Source:Kaavia James

18. Kaavia Is All Of Us

Source:Kaavia James

19. Kaavia’s World

Source:Kaavia James

20. Get Money Kaav

Source:Kaavia James

