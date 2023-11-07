Happy Birthday, Shady Baby: Kaavia James’ Cutest & Shadiest Moments [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Baby Kaavia was born to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade via surrogate on November 7, 2018. Today, the our favorite shady baby turned 5 years old and she’s not a baby anymore. Check out a gallery of our favorite baby Kaavia shady moments inside.

Without knowing much about the beautiful girl, we were all so happy for the Wade family, as Gabrielle revealed she’d struggled to conceive for years. In our eyes Kaavia is their miracle child and after becoming acquainted with the tot through social media, we can also say she’s, for sure, one-of-a-kind. Very early on, Gabrielle Union nicknamed her daughter “Shady Baby” — and with great reason, as she’s got some facial expressions that will definitely make you, a grown adult, feel shaded. Gabrielle told PEOPLE last year, “She looks just like dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me. She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Not too long ago, the funny tot inspired her mom to write her first-ever children’s book, titled Welcome to the Party and illustrated by Ashley Evans. “I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book,” Union told PEOPLE at the time. “Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”

Kaavia is not easily impressed but she gave her mom’s first children’s book rave reviews:

This year, for her baby girl’s birthday, Gab hit Instagram to gush. “November 7, 2018 our dream became a reality and our princess @kaaviajames was born. I cannot believe she’s already 5?!?! She is pure light and love and brings so much joy to everyone she encounters. She loves to sing, dance, play Barbie’s and reaaaalllllly loves hanging with her best friends!! Sometimes she’s like a roast comedian and sometimes we find her praying quietly (Kaav LOVES the Lord 🙏🏾) She is truly 1 of 1 and the best thing that’s ever happened to me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kaavia James Union Wade-Shady Baby-Auntie Baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the proud mama wrote.

Happy Birthday, Kaav!

