Lakeyah Joins D’USSÉ Day Party Chicago To Continue Celebrating Women In Hip-Hop Ahead Of It’s 50th Anniversary

This past weekend D’USSÉ Cognac took its annual D’USSÉ Day Party event series to the midwest at the Offshore Rooftop in Chicago. Off the heels of recently released music, Quality Control rap artist, Lakeyah kicked off the event which opened up a curated experience of specialty cocktails, exclusive merchandise drops and entertainment to Chicago locals and VIP guests.

Lakeyah took to the stage to greet fans and spotlight the day’s 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration. The rapper jumped down from the stage to deliver a surprise special performance of her hit single featuring Latto, “Mind Yo Business.” The No Pressure (Pt. 1 and 2) artist has amassed an impressive roster of collaborations – from Gucci Mane and Yung Bleu to fellow female rap labelmates, City Girls. This weekend’s appearance follows Lakeyah’s recent single release, “WANT EM HOOD” which taps Maiya The Don, Flo Milli, and Skilla Baby, for special cameo appearances in the corresponding music video.

This weekend’s event marks the third stop of D’USSÉ Cognac’s national rotation of Day Party events across the U.S. D’USSE Day Party continues to incorporate its exclusive suite of female rapper hosts to pay homage to today’s leading women in hip-hop for the genre’s 50th anniversary this year.

D’USSÉ’s Day Party event series takes on a special curated approach this year welcoming a female rap artist to each of its locations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. D’USSE has partnered up with other critically acclaimed artists such as BIA and Rapsody for Day Party stops earlier this year.

The last and final destination of the Day Party tour culminates in New York on August 13th which promises a series of additional exciting surprises. Check out some photos of Lakeyah at the Chicago D’USSÉ Day Party below!