Men’s Mental Health Month: Here’s Why Men Are Less Likely To Get Help & Resources To Support Them

June is Men’s Mental Health Month. This month we share the reasons why men are less likely to get the help they need than women. Find out why and get resources to support the special man in your life.

The primary reason men may feel discouraged about seeking mental healthcare is the concept of gender roles. Seeking help could be viewed as a “weakness,” leading men to be uncertain about seeking psychiatric help. They might have a difficulty expressing emotions or even feel like they have it “handled.” Many men struggle with verbalizing their feelings and often feel shamed when they attempt to share them.

The societal stigma surrounding mental healthcare is the biggest factor as to why men are less likely to get the help they need. There’s so much embarrassment and shame that surrounds men seeking therapy or other mental health resources. For decades, society told us that men are expected be providers, strong, and a pillar of support for those around them. But who’s supporting men and how?

Since most cultures conform to the belief that men should embody the traditional masculine gender role, it makes it more difficult for men to escape the norm. Men might feel trapped, because they don’t want to be vulnerable, especially when it comes to mental health struggles.

Statistics prove that women are more likely than men to receive any mental health treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data brief, only 8 percent of American men receive counseling or therapy. Age affected their willingness to find help. Researchers also found a correlation between increased age and less willingness. Specifically, 20.5 percent of men between the ages of 45 and 64 sought help while numbers dropped to 18.7 percent for those seeking help who were 65 and over.

As we celebrate Men’s Mental Health Month, it’s time to change the stigma with supportive resources for the special men in your life.

Check out a list of mental health resources for men below: