Jhené Aiko, Benny The Butcher & K Camp Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Torae – The Bubble Chip The multifaceted emcee Torae begins the new year with his reflective single "The Bubble Chip." In the three-minute video, directed by The Fire Factory and produced by Hitmaker Dot, Torae is seen in the project halls and basketball courts throughout New York City, rapping about some of his career highlights and some of today's trends in the music industry. Torae takes people back to when he was a "blog era baby" and where he's been since then. He raps "Ain't nobody doing the shit that I've done, blog era baby, and I've been on a hell of a run. Pen something crazy for an artist, and go number one, and then bring them to Sirius for a promotional run. Tell my publishing get a sync, put that record in a flick, my agency get the audition, and I memorize the script. Got a million different corners, I hustle, then get a flip…" His second verse begins with "Don't ever get it confused, I paid all of my dues. I never paid for no followers, likes, comments, or views. Can't give you no proof of purchases… these rappers selling you their storylines faking their streams, so when they post their Spotify numbers, it ain't what it seems." Between the verses, Torae reflects on the successes of his HARD2EARN podcast with cohost Bonsu Thompson and what he has going on for him in the future.

Playy – Nothing 2 Something Grammy- nominated songwriter and recording artist Playy releases a new rap anthem proving that he is much more than a songwriter. The anthem titled "Nothing 2 Something" is not only about how you can come from nothing and have it all but how you must learn to appreciate what you do have because you can lose it all in a second. "I want to help people understand that it can go either way. You never know. Just keep fighting", said Playy. The track is produced by Mic Moody, someone Playy has worked with for years. Mic Moody is not unknown in the industry, working with artists such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet and Lucky Daye. Shot by DGreen in Houston, Texas, the music video captures the song's story by depicting Playy as an artist who is homeless and gets recognized on the street. Next thing you know we see he bounced back and now has the money, girls, a huge house, and fancy cars. A true depiction of going from nothing to having something. Formerly signed to Interscope Records, the Texas native has collaborated with many artists and producers such as Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland and Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins. Playy will be performing SXSW again next year, as well as continuing to release new music.

serpentwithfeet – Safe Word Today Grammy-nominated groundbreaking alternative R&B artist serpentwithfeet releases his captivating new single "Safe Word," the second offering from his forthcoming highly anticipated new album, GRIP, out February 16th for the digital release and March 29th for the physical release via Secretly Canadian. Produced by serpent alongside producer collective, I Like That, the track reveals a universe around intimacy that is earned and the heights that can be reached in such a sacred space. Directed by serpent and Micaiah Carter, the companion visual captures the space that surrounds these deeply intimate moments with a partner inside and outside of the club and the complex and delightful juxtapositions of physical closeness that are all at the core of GRIP. The single ushers in a new era for serpent personally and sonically, one that he unveils on GRIP, a striking body of work that is brimming with poise and tenacity in a fully realized form proving to be his best work to date. GRIP celebrates and fosters the spirit and magic of Black queer nightlife while also honoring the communities that are nurtured within the walls of these intimate spaces and the monumental impact that they have on the lives of many people on the margins. serpent's hugely celebrated return confirms his rightful place as one of music's most compelling artists today who has long been pushing the boundaries with his art and has come to be revered by the likes of Björk, Moby, Baby Keem, and many more. The release follows serpent's explosive debut theatrical run with his critically acclaimed production, Heart of Brick. The dance theater production chronicles a moving love story within a Black gay club that features a one-of-kind performance by a cast of extraordinary dancers and music from serpent's GRIP. Heart of Brick was created by serpent, co-written by award winning poet Donte Collins, directed by multimedia artist Wu Tsang, choreographed by dance-theater artist Raja Feather Kelly and produced by The Joyce Theater Foundation.

Bam Marley – Eclipse Multi-talented artist and producer Bam Marley returns with his latest single, "Eclipse." Building on last year's success of "Bussin," Marley kicks off the new year by solidifying his presence in the spotlight, crafting a sound that is uniquely his. With soulful rhythms, captivating melodies, and innovative musical elements, "Eclipse" metaphorically explores the dynamic and mysterious interplay, drawing inspiration from the concept of opposites attracting like magnets. The track beautifully parallels the celestial dance of the sun and the moon. Marley says, "The song was conceived in a dream after watching a movie titled Mune about the sun and the moon coming together in perfect harmony to create balance on Earth, and it beautifully captures the allure of two contrasting elements coming together in a powerful and irresistible way."

Victor Ray – Comfortable Rising star, Victor Ray unveils his new single, "Comfortable" today via Capitol Records. This track marks the first release since his i felt. EP which dropped in September 2023. With his velvety, powerful vocals paired with a soulful, captivating groove, "Comfortable" speaks to the bitter truth that people may find themselves in situations that they knowingly should walk away from but have grown too comfortable to leave. "'Comfortable' is a song I wrote about finding peace within an unfortunate circumstance," Victor says of the single. "It's about the harsh reality that sometimes, as humans, we find ourselves in toxic situations and environments and we grow comfortable within them. Sometimes even actively searching for them." Upon teasing "Comfortable" in December, it quickly went viral on Instagram within a week and in turn boosted his list of followers by a cool 250,000. He now totals 4.2 million followers and an astounding one billion combined views across social media platforms. With fans calling for the single's release for weeks, today is the day that they can finally hear the epic full version. An undeniable track that brings Victor's mesmerizing vocals to the forefront, "Comfortable" sits at the intersection of Soul, R&B and Pop. The track once again showcases his ability for storytelling through poignant and relatable lyrics. Victor's tenderness and vulnerability of his lyrics, combined with his innate talent define him as one of the most exciting young talents. This is only the beginning for Victor Ray, and 2024 is set to be his year!

Humble Soles ft. Rapsody & KenTheMan – Love Answers All North Carolina's GRAMMY-nominated artist, Rapsody and Houston born rapper, KenTheMan have dropped their new collaborative track and music video "Love Answers All" directed by Timmy Shawley and Aaron Wink. The record is the latest release to arrive from Roc Nation's 2023 mixtape, Humble Soles. The track's slow rhythmic pattern of booming 808s and snares are woven together seamlessly with an electric daze of synth-like strings that compel its listeners into a meditative trance. Rapsody cuts through the soft, dizzying beat with her booming verse as she candidly shares the "world-shattering" pain felt in the face of her cousin's death and questions a world that values money over humanity. Told intricately over gritty film shots of her studio sessions and fleeting glimpses into her success touring on the road, Rapsody details her powerful journey overcoming as she "sat in [her] fire and came out the ash" to restore her light. KenTheMan arrives soon after on the scene in a vibrant, tricked out chrome orange car which pulls into Houston's prolific Screwed Up Records & Tapes store as a homage to her southern heritage. Cut with hazy footage rolling through her old neighborhood and shots of her early come-up days, KenTheMan emblazons the track with her quick, sharp bars touting the success she paved for herself without ever compromising her values. As she raps, "telling me I wouldn't make it if I ain't do this and I ain't do that for some likes, look how they look at me now, I made it, I ain't even sleeping around, went from apartment to two story house, I know them bitches is hating me now," the Texas emcee fiercely stands in the blessings she's earned. "Love Answers All" arrives from the Humble Soles mixtape, the first-of-its-kind project curated to commemorate 2023's 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop The tape which taps legacy artist DJ Clue – who made an iconic resurgence for the project – is a pillar of Roc Nation's overarching Mixtape initiative. The Mixtape campaign also saw a partnership with global sports company, PUMA to build a 360 ecosystem of digital content, sneaker and apparel drops, and a nationwide rotation of immersive pop-up events and cypher competitions to honor hip hop and streetwear culture. The Mixtape series enlisted the support of celebrity shoe designer Alexander John, Roc Nation's Head of Lifestyle and Paper Planes co-founder, Emory Jones, Jim Jones, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Lenny "Lenny S." Santiago and more.

BreezyLYN – Muny Blossoming Brooklyn rapper BreezyLYN has "Muny" on her mind with her lavish new single. Produced by GRAMMY-award winning hitmaker Diego Ave (Chris Brown, Coi Leray) and Chambers (Lil Durk, 21 Savage), the defiant track finds the 23-year-old manifesting the finer things in life and motivating a new generation of hustlers. The Bed-Stuy baddie delivers major boss chick energy in the stylish music video directed by Jerry Morka. "Muny" serves as the lead single off BreezyLYN's illustrious debut EP Hood Mona Lisa, slated for release this Spring.

Elmiene – Live At RAK Studios UK-based artist Elmiene rings in the new year with the release of his live performance EP, Live at RAK Studios, via Polydor/Def Jam Recordings. The body of work provides a stripped-down and intimate perspective to his critically acclaimed EP Marking My Time. Alongside the EP, the artist shares live performance visuals to accompany each track. Recently dubbed as one of Spotify's R&B Rising 2024 Artists to Watch, the live performance EP includes four tracks from his 2023 EP, Marking My Time, which included collaborations with Jamie Woon and James Vincent McMorrow on the title track, Syd (The Internet) and Lil Silva on "Mad At Fire," and Sampha on "Mama." The performance project is a testament to his emotive voice and sheer talent as the British artist continues to build on his signature sound that "glazes over you like a sunny autumn afternoon," as noted by Ebony. The performance EP follows his effortless freestyle and performance of "Someday" which debuted on On The Radar last Friday. Despite having released only a handful of songs, the 21-year-old, Elmiene has already made waves in the music scene. The allure of his live sets is clear from his COLORS appearance, where he played an unplugged version of fan favorite "Endless No Mores." The platform likened his blend of soothing vocals and poetic songwriting with "the magic of D'Angelo mixed with Sampha." His 2021 track "Golden" went viral after Benji B handpicked it to soundtrack Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show. He was invited again by Benji to perform alongside Robert Glasper and Yasiin Bey for Louis Vuitton in Paris, Elmiene's first live show ever. Since then, he has appeared on critically acclaimed albums by Stormzy and Lil Silva, performed at Glastonbury, made his TV debut on Later… With Jools Holland, and sold out four headline shows in London all before officially closing the books for 2023 with his North American tour which included stops in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles. With inclusion in five Artists-to-Watch Lists (Spotify Artist To Watch 2024, BBC Sound of 2024, VEVO Artist To Watch 2024, Pandora R&B Artists to Watch 2024, Montreux Jazz Festival Artist to Watch 2024) the year ahead seems more than promising for Elmiene. The Live at RAK Studios EP and stay tuned for more coming from the British artist in 2024 soon.

Daniel Noah Miller – You Never Fight On My Time The Nicaraguan-American artist Daniel Noah Miller shares his riveting new single "You Never Fight On My Time" off of his upcoming highly anticipated album, Disintegration, out February 16th via FADER Label. Co-produced by friend and collaborator Jack Hallenbeck (Haim, Maggie Rogers, Girlpool), "You Never Fight On My Time" is refreshingly confessional in every sense of the word. It explores the deeply intricate cavities of love and its disintegration and everything that comes with it. The artist beautifully captures the universal moment in which one fails to acknowledge the needs of a partner in a romantic relationship which undoubtedly ignites the breakdown of that love. This latest offering from Miller highlights the artist's intrinsic emotional range and awareness, further cementing him as a voice worth hearing. Marking a new chapter for the artist personally and sonically, Disintegration houses a collection of deeply confessional songs, revealing tremendous personal hardship over a sonic bed that honors his Nicaraguan and Caribbean roots and the sounds that shaped him throughout his life, including the towering work of William Basinski's The Disintegration Loops. The staggering project expands upon the sound pre-established in his long standing band, Lewis Del Mar, which has garnered large critical acclaim and clocked in over 350M+ streams to date. Additionally, Daniel will be celebrating the release by bringing the project to life for the first time in its completion with a special performance on February 16th at Public Records in New York. DANIEL NOAH MILLER ON "YOU NEVER FIGHT ON MY TIME": "I think 'You Never Fight On My Time' sort of traces the subtle power dynamics of a broken relationship. At the time I wrote the song I'd been reflecting on this idea that the opposite of love is indifference, and how someone's unwillingness to engage can be a dagger. Everyone is owed the space to process their experience in the way that feels most natural to them. And communication over the course of a relationship often becomes just as much about what you say, as how and when you say it. When we are unable to fully acknowledge another's needs in this regard, a chasm opens. And this song emerged from that space."

Lah Pat ft. That Mexican OT – Oversteppin' Houston-based R&B crooner Lah Pat salutes Texas culture in his "Oversteppin" music video featuring Gold-selling rapper That Mexican OT. Directed by Jerry Morka, the rousing visual highlights the rich elements of Houston slabs with a nod to OT's harmonious heritage. The result is a beautiful tapestry of two rising stars steppin to the forefront of the music scene.

11. Yung Gravy ft. Lil Keed – Mozzarella Source:Yung Gravy Meeting overwhelming fan demand, multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon and rising superstar Yung Gravy unveils his long-awaited new single “Mozzarella” featuring late Atlanta rap luminary Lil Keed today. Listen to “Mozarella”—HERE. He initially teased the track on tour, stoking anticipation for its official release. Wild trombones pipe up over the beat as Gravy flexes his bold and braggadocious flow with confidence, charm, and charisma. From the jump, he grins, “I feel like I’m Prince when I’m back in Minnesota,” while Keed counters with an equally quotable verse of his own. This momentum culminates on the chantable chorus, “Stack cheese, Mozzarella, make it rain, make ‘em need umbrellas.” About this song, Yung Gravy shared a heartfelt message, “Made this song with Lil Keed in 2020. Keed was such a happy person, so talented, and he would easily be one of the most influential rappers of this generation. Rest in Peace to great artist and a great friend. I’m honored that this song is finally getting released, and giving the people a little more Keed. YSL BABY <3” Additionally he announced a European Tour for 2024. Kicking off on February 25th in Birmingham, UK this headline jaunt will touch 11 different core fan destinations in the UK while also making a stop in Barcelona, ES. It concludes on March 12th in Helsinki, FIN. Moreover, he re-teamed with his best friend bbno$ (baby no money) for the latest BABY GRAVY epic Baby Gravy 3. Highlighted by “C’est La Vie” [feat. Rich Brian], “Goodness Gracious,” and “You Need Jesus,” it has already gathered over 100 million streams and counting. Not to mention, the project has earned widespread critical acclaim. Rolling Stone promised, “it is brimming with more of the witty – and at times salacious – beats, bops and bangers that fans have come to expect from the duo,” and 1883 Magazine assured, “this joint album showcases the classic Baby Gravy sound that fans have come to adore.” Spin put it best, “Individually, they’re undeniable hit-makers. Together, they’re a supernova.” This year, the best friends also added another plaque to their collection with the RIAA gold

certification of “shining on my ex.” As always, stay tuned for a whole lot more from Yung Gravy soon.

12. GMO Stax – Youngest N Charge 2 Source:GMO STAX Emerging from Detroit’s thriving rap community, GMO Stax has released his new project Youngest N Charge 2; which is now available at all DSP’s. Youngest N Charge 2 features guest appearances from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Rob49, and Luh Tyler. “This project took a lot of hard work and dedication. I had to overcome personal and business struggles to get this out to my fans” GMO Stax offers. “Over the last year, I had ups and downs, but I know it’s going to pay off once the world hears this new Stax! Thank you to all of the featured artists, producers, and my team behind the scenes who have helped me with this project.” GMO Stax, Youngest N Charge 2, is now available! You can now purchase, stream, add and favorite Youngest N Charge 2 at your preferred DSP: https://orcd.co/YNC2

14. Kenya Vaun – Used To Source:Kenya Vaun Evoking nineties vibes with its soulful undercurrent, the track revolves around a sample of “Sitting In The Park” by Billy Stewart. Over this throwback soundscape, she delivers a soulful and nostalgic love song that showcases her unparalleled vocal versatility. Kenya, weaves a narrative that transcends eras, paying homage to the enduring spirit of classic love stories. Her emotive delivery and heartfelt lyrics invite listeners to immerse themselves in the warmth of a bygone era, where love was pure, passionate, and stood the test of time. Flaunting her mic skills, it culminates on a chantable chorus as she sings, “You remind me of that old school loving, baby no I’m not bluffing.” The accompanying visual follows Kenya on a day-in-the-life through the neighborhood that transport viewers to a world of timeless romance as she strolls the neighborhood viewing the day-to-day interactions of the day-to-day people experience relationships as whole. Regarding the single, she said, “‘Used To’ is about someone finally receiving the love that they’ve always wanted, but aren’t used to receiving. In this generation, a lot of people get bored really fast and move on. I approached from the perspective of ‘old school love’. My definition of ‘old school love’ is someone who stays there unconditionally throughout the good and the bad times.” In the fall, Kenya served up “Summer (Live).” Beyond resonating with listeners, iHeart touted her as an “On The Verge Artist” and proclaimed, “The guitar-laced banger allows Vaun to vent her frustrations about life as she craves to escape to a place where summer never ends.” The original studio version of “Summer” has been widely championed. Receiving tastemaker praise, Joe Budden plugged the track on The Joe Budden Network, while Ebro Darden touted it on his “Discovered” playlist on Apple Music. Kenya notably went viral for her exhilarating ‘Take A Seat Rap On The Beat” freestyle. She impressively delivered her own spin on a freestyle blending rap with melodies at Washington Square Park in NYC, showcasing another side of her talents and asserting her ability to thrive in any lane.

15. Anella Herim ft. Chase Matthew – Tennessee Love Song (Remix) Source:NELLA Anella Herim, the North Carolina born and raised singer-songwriter whose career has exploded since the release of his original “Tennessee Love Song” last fall – now boasting over 3 million streams across all partners – doubles down with the release of the “Tennessee Love Song (remix)” bundle featuring Chase Matthew, available today via Def Jam Recordings. Also premiering today on all platforms is the official new “Tennessee Love Song (remix)” video.



The remix pre-save launched in December, as Nella was surpassing 180,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, his highest peak yet: https://anellaherim.lnk.to/TLSRemixPresave



The 3-song bundle contains the brand new “Tennessee Love Song (remix)” featuring Nashville country singer Chase Matthew; the original “Tennessee Love Song” (first released in September), and the special “Tennessee Love Song” acoustic version (first released in December).



22-year-old Nella performed at the iconic Whiskey Jam in Nashville in December, with Chase in attendance. The two have been teasing “Tennessee Love Song” on socials since they launched the remix pre-save in December. “TLS” has now been added to Pop Country and Wild Country playlists on Spotify. The acoustic version was recently added by Love Island UK reality host Maya Jama to her influential Spotify playlist, after she posted the original “TLS” on her Instagram story.

16. Benny The Butcher – BRON Source:Benny the Butcher Benny The Butcher, the Grammy-Nominated and Emmy-Award-winning member of Buffalo’s acclaimed Griseldacollective, unveils a new single entitled “BRON” out today via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. It brings us another step closer to the arrival of his highly anticipated new album, EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, on January 26, 2024. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. The track’s soulful keyboard loop wraps around a thick beat as Benny lyrically muscles his way into the spotlight with a warning, “The Butcher coming!” He leans into a confident and charismatic cadence with bold bars. He affirms, “In my city, I’m King Kong,” and cleverly confides, “I can’t resist all this winning. It’s like me and success built a bond.” The black-and-white visual finds him in a Hapeville, GA school gymnasium at 5am. Local basketball players hit the court, while he raps in the locker room and in the paint. It undeniably evokes the victorious spirit of his rhymes. “BRON” furthers the momentum from his recent anthem “One Foot In” ft. Stove God Cooks, produced by HIT-BOY. Beyond racking up 441K Spotify streams and 524K YouTube views on the music video, the latter incited critical applause. Stereogum noted, “Benny’s new single “One Foot In” is all about existing in the music business and the criminal underworld at the same time — a difficult proposition for anyone.” Clash professed, “‘One Foot In’goes hard from the first note to last,” and REVOLT highlighted how “the track gives fans a vivid look into the Buffalo emcee’s dark past.” Brooklyn Vegan put it best, “Everyone’s in top form on this one. It’s gritty and gleaming all at once, with a hook you’ll be humming after one listen and verses from Benny and Stove God that find them going as hard as ever.” Listen HERE. Benny set off his Def Jam era with “Big Dog” featuring Lil Wayne. “Big Dog” has already amassed 3.2 million Spotify streams and counting, in addition to 2.5 million YouTube views on the music video. It earned widespread critical acclaim as The FADER praised how “they are clearly having fun with their bars.” Stereogum raved, “Sometimes, Benny The Butcher and Lil Wayne get together to rip an Alchemist beat to pieces.” Brooklyn Vegan proclaimed, “It finds the Butcher’s boom bap revival sounding as gritty and alluring as ever.”

17. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Rick Ross & Rich Brian – LiGhT rAiLs Source:88rising Music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continues to worldbuild with “LiGhT rAiLs” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, out now via 88rising and RCA Records. Listen to “LiGhT rAiLs” HERE and watch the lyric video HERE. “LiGhT rAiLs” is a reunion for Rich Brian and Rick Ross, who previously collaborated on “Run It” alongside DJ Snake for the soundtrack of Marvel Studios’ film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. On the new track, they continue to build rapport exchanging fun, hard-hitting bars set to an infectious high-pitched vocal loop. The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project began last month with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine. It marked the first time the Toronto jazz outfit worked with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs and was accompanied by a playful music video set at an elementary school talent show in the California suburbs (watch HERE). “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” was followed by “rUN tHE FaDE” featuring Eyedress, which Stereogum affirmed “exemplifies the whirling, ruminative wall of sound that’s so popular right now.” “rUN tHE FaDE” showcased the versatility of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, featuring Eyedress’ signature lo-fi production and shoegaze influences, driven by heavy, distorted guitar riffs and hazy vocals. The music video, directed by Bee Eyes, features cameos from Eyedress, his wife Elvia and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) (watch HERE). With more music and content to come, stay tuned for additional information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

19. K Camp – Float 2 London Source:K Camp Renowned artist K Camp is thrilled to unveil the release of his highly anticipated independent album, FLOAT 2 LONDON, marking a significant milestone in his career since parting ways with Interscope Records. Produced entirely by the wildly successful Trappin N London and recorded in the UK, this album is poised to captivate international audiences with its innovative sound and compelling artistry. Released on Friday, January 12, 2024, FLOAT 2 LONDON promises to showcase K Camp’s unparalleled talent and artistic growth. The album features an impressive tracklist that underscores K Camp’s versatility and unique style, blending introspective tracks with infectious bangers that are set to resonate with fans old and new. The album boasts an impressive lineup of featured artists, including NoCap, Hunxho, SleazyWorld Go, Fredo Bang, Vory, Seddy Hendrinx, and TheARTI$t, each bringing a unique flavor to the project and elevating the overall listening experience. K Camp’s decision to release this album independently represents a new chapter in his journey as an artist, allowing him complete creative control to craft a project that truly embodies his artistic vision and growth. This fusion of K Camp’s signature melodic hooks, introspective lyrics, and infectious beats is a testament to his dedication and passion for his craft, especially after overcoming a health scare and vocal surgery earlier this year. “I’m ready to share this album with my fans,” said K Camp. “This project represents a new chapter in my journey as an artist. Working with Trappin N London has been a vibe & process that took time, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created. I have so much more to share with my fans, and I don’t take any moments for granted. Love my fans & I appreciate the support. This album is dedicated to my homie, J5, who we lost this week.” K Camp’s independent album is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry, solidifying his position as one of the most talented and versatile artists in the game. With a loyal fanbase eagerly awaiting its release, this project is sure to be a standout moment in K Camp’s career. Once cleared by doctors to perform again, K Camp plans to launch an international tour like no other, truly celebrating his music and love for his fans. For media inquiries, please contact: The Nottingham Agency Ernest Dukes – ernest@nottinghamla.com Chanel Green – chanel@nottinghamla.com

21. Paris Texas, Kenny Mason & Billy Lemos – Big Bank Source:Pigeons & Planes Pigeons & Planes and indie label Big.Ass.Kids are set to release See You Next Year 2 via Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide. It’s an eccentric compilation album of hip-hop, alternative, and indie music, featuring Kenny Mason, Paris Texas, Monte Booker and other buzzing artists to watch. It follows See You Next Year 1 which was executive produced by Mike Dean, featuring Teezo Touchdown and Fana Hues who both went on to have breakout years in 2023. The collection of songs were recorded at the iconic Shangri-La Studio owned by renowned producer Rick Rubin. The album is slated to be released on March 29, while the lead single, “Big Bank” by Paris Texas, Kenny Mason, and Billy Lemos has been released alongside the announcement today, January 12. “Big Bank” is a synth heavy track with punching verses and a short, yet captivating hook that anchors the entire song. Duo Paris Texas take on the opening and closing verses, blending seamlessly sonically. Kenny Mason leads on the hook and middle verse. Kenny can be heard switching between his high energy cadence and melancholy heavy drawl. Billy Lemos handled production and brought his instrument heavy sound to execute the track’s alternative hip-hop vibe. The song is energetic and toes the line between a banger and mid tempo track. See You Next Year is an annual emerging artist discovery platform and multi-tiered campaign created by Pigeons & Planes and Big.Ass.Kids. See You Next Year champions the selected artists through the next phase of their careers by sharing storytelling, live performance moments, exclusive content and editorial support throughout the campaign. Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Shangri-La recording sessions for SYNY 2 through video, editorial, and social content over the next months.