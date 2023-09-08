Tee Grizzley, Cam’ron & Buju Banton Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Sep 4 – Sep 8):

1. Raquel ft. Kofi – Angel Source:Various Artists - Topic Get ready to be captivated by the enchanting melodies of Raquel (@raquelllkhan), a rising star hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, who just released her debut single, “Angel,” featuring Kofi (@jmgkofi). Raquel is making her mark on the music scene with her emotive sound and powerful storytelling. Her debut single, “Angel,” tells a poignant story of a person finding the strength to leave a relationship that no longer serves them. It explores the complexities of being someone’s “angel” while realizing that it’s time to move on. “It’s the portrayal of when you’re nothing but an angel to the person you’re with, but they didn’t always appreciate how good you treated them,” Raquel says. “After you leave because of their actions, they portray you as the bad guy. You have to remind them that no, you’re not the ‘bad guy,’ but you’re not ‘their angel’ anymore.” “You feel sorry for how their love for you encompasses their soul, and without you now they feel empty; but, you remind them that you told them before that one day you’d leave if they didn’t change their ways, and now leaving them brought out the savage side in you that they may have deserved all along,” she continues. The message of the song is evident throughout the single. It’s a track that resonates with many, which is the essence of Raquel’s goal through making music. Describing her sound in her own words, Raquel explains that she aims to create music that not only makes you want to move and dance but also evokes powerful emotions. “Whether it’s empowerment, melancholy, or euphoria — my goal is to make my listeners feel something unique each time,” she shares. Her music is characterized by wavering tones, fluctuating vocal ranges, and emotive rifts, creating a mesmerizing experience for her audience. Raquel’s sources of inspiration are as diverse as her music. She’s inspired by songs filled with passion and emotion. Nature also plays a pivotal role in her creative process, with plans to incorporate the sounds of nature and references to celestial elements in her music. She believes in the power of melancholic moments as they often lead to her most prolific songwriting. Raquel’s music career is just beginning, and she has ambitious goals for the future. She envisions releasing her first album in 2024, collaborating with various artists, composing musical scores for movies, and performing live for audiences. “I want listeners to feel like they resonate with the venerability I hope to convey in my upcoming songs, and that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams!” she says. You can follow Raquel’s musical journey on her social media platforms: Instagram: @raquelllkhan TikTok: @raquelkhanmusic

2. Nasty C ft. Benny the Butcher – Prosper In Peace Source:Nasty_C For nearly a decade, Nasty C (Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo) has had a singular focus: to push the boundaries of his own potential. He has been pursuing his hip-hop dreams since childhood when, legend has it, he began rapping and learning to lay down tracks at age nine under the tutelage of his older brother. At just fifteen years of age, Nasty released his debut mixtape, One Kid, A Thousand Coffins (2012). He shot to stardom in 2014, with his boundary-breaking second mixtape, Price City, and “Juice Back,” a continent-wide instant classic smash. The “Juice Back” remix featured Nigerian muso, Davido and South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. This early success won Nasty C the Best Freshman prize at the highly competitive South African Hip-Hop Awards.



Nasty C’s popularity detonated with his 2016 debut album Bad Hair, which hit #1 on the iTunes local chart and was the country’s most-streamed album within 24 hours of release. Its re-release, Bad Hair Extensions featured French Montana. The seminal album earned him Nasty C four Metro FM Music Awards, a South African Music Award and a BET Awards nomination. The momentum surged with Strings And Bling in 2018, named one of South Africa’s greatest hip-hop albums by such influential local outlets as TimesLive and IOL. Nasty C was the only South African nominated for a BET Hip-Hop Award in the Best International Flow category in 2019, and was also nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award that year. Strings and Bling won him two South African Music Awards and two AFRIMMAs (All African Muzik Magazine Awards).

3. Sarz ft. Crayon & Skrillex – Yo Fam! Source:Only1Sarz Celebrated Nigerian Producer and DJ, Sarz teamed up with internationally known dubstep/EDM DJ-producer Skrillex and Nigerian singer/songwriter Crayon to release a fresh new single called “Yo Fam!” The track is now available via UnitedMasters. “Yo Fam!” marks the debut single from Sarz’s highly anticipated album, scheduled for release early 2024. This new single showcases Sarz’s signature afro-fusion beats, known for transcending various music styles. Crayon contributes his raw, rhythmic vocals, seamlessly merging with the captivating production. Skrillex’s masterful production adds a cinematic and irresistible dance element to the song that fuses his unique production style with Sarz’s iconic beats and Crayon’s commanding vocals.

4. A.R. The Mermaid – Watt We Doingg Source:A.R. The Mermaid Positioned as an artist to watch this year, Memphis rapper, magnetic personality, and visionary rarity A.R. The Mermaid reveals a raw, raunchy, and raucous new single and music video entitled “Watt We Doingg.” Over throwback production laced with horns and a head-nodding bounce, A.R. The Mermaid gets to it and shows everyone “Watt We Doingg” in different ways as she takes over NYC. In the accompanying visual, she goes wild in an autobody shop, in a bakery, and in a tiny pool surrounded by models. It’s been a nonstop summer for her. Recently, A.R. The Mermaid stopped by Daily Gems and delivered a showstopping performance of “Sneaky Link” as part of Gem Sessions. Watch HERE. She also ignited AMPD365 with the “Opera (Freestyle).” Watch HERE. Meanwhile, the preceding single “Suki” has gained palpable traction. The music video gathered 74K YouTube views in addition receiving critical acclaim. Beyond plugs from LA Weekly, UPROXX put it best, “Hailing from Memphis, the launching pad for horrorcore trap and triplet flows, A.R. does her city proud, but always approaches her music from the standpoint of relaying a narrative to get her point across.” It landed in the wake of her debut for 300 Entertainment, “Sneaky Link.” The latter has just begun to pick up steam at DSPs. Meanwhile, NYLON touted it on Soundcheck and proclaimed, “Memphis’ A.R. The Mermaid has a flow that purrs over the beat on ‘Sneaky Link.’ Everything just sets the stage for more music soon as A.R. The Mermaid continues to stand out on her own terms.

5. GAWD – Cathedral City Source:GAWD - Topic Rising R&B duo GAWD (@gawdherself) deliver a heavenly sonic experience throughout their latest EP ‘Cathedral City,’ out now. Fresh off the release of their latest single “Two Hot,” the girls are keeping up the momentum and proving why they’re up next. Now, listeners can fully dive into the realm of GAWD with their new EP ‘Cathedral City,’ which consists of a mesmerizing collection of tracks that takes listeners on a sonic journey like no other. Accompanied by the music video for “NVM,” GAWD paints a full picture of storytelling and the labor of love that went into the entire project from start to finish. The heart and soul of the EP ‘Cathedral City’ lies in its unique thematic inspiration. Executive produced by Stanley Randolph, the sounds and vibes of the project can be described as heavenly. The Raedio signees together prove to be an unstoppable force. GAWD’s creative union formed in the desert, where their surroundings infused their music with an otherworldly aura. “Subsequently all the music we began to make sounded very heavenly with lots of reverberating harmonies that sounded like it was recorded underneath the high ceilings of a cathedral,” GAWD says. “This concept gave way to our name and informed the type of sounds we gravitated towards.” The resulting harmonies set the stage for their distinctive sound. In fact, this very concept not only gave rise to their name but also guided their musical direction. In GAWD’s own words, ‘Cathedral City’ transcends the ordinary. Through this EP, GAWD invites listeners into a world where they and all of us exist as complex, nuanced beings, embracing a rich tapestry of sounds, genres, roles, and archetypes. It’s a portrayal of themselves as the main characters in their own stories, portraying flaws, complexities, pettiness, evolution, and everything in between. “We wanted to imagine a world where we existed as nuanced and varied beings, in all sounds, genres, roles and archetypes. We wanted to see ourselves as the main characters in our own stories, flawed and complex and petty and evolved and everything in between.” As far as this year goes, GAWD has been on a roll. Fresh off supporting Becky Hill on tour at The Fonda in August and set to perform at Rhythm & Vibes in Los Angeles on September 23rd— the future looks bright for them. Be sure to stay updated with their journey. Stream the EP ‘Cathedral City,’ below and watch the music video for “NVM” here. https://gawd.fanlink.to/cathedralcity https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOL0he17vio Connect with GAWD on Social Media: Instagram: @gawdherself Website: gawdherself.com Facebook: gawdherself Twitter: @itsgawdherself YouTube: @gawdherself TikTok: @gawdherself Twitch: itsgawdherself

6. Breez Kennedy ft. Chikoruss – No Luv Source:Breez Kennedy

7. Patoranking – WORLD BEST Source:Patoranking Raking in over 500 million YouTube views, a quarter of a billion DSP streams for his previous 2020 album Three, Nigerian star Patoranking lives up to his anointed moniker “World Best” from his devoted fans, a following of over 8.8 million on Instagram alone. Through his long standing reputation of layering afrobeats, dancehall and reggae, the Lagos-born artist is in a class of his own. He was instantly drawn to the pulsating native rhythms of galala, an uptempo reggae-inspired music and dance that took over his streets in the 1980s and 1990s. His fourth studio album, aptly titled World Best, is a masterfully modern culmination of this genre fusion – driven by love, life and conscious lyricism. On World Best (out today Sept 6, 2023), Patoranking taps international icons like American hip hop legend Ludacris, Jamaica’s own dancehall don Beenie Man and Kingston’s unruly boss Popcaan. His homegrown sound is nurtured with more talented collaborators hailing from Africa – including hitmakers Kizz Daniel (Nigeria) and Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) as well as rising stars Victony (Nigeria), Gyakie (Ghana) and Zion Foster (UK by way of Nigeria). From lush instrumentation to synthesized beats, the LP’s range of production holds a celebratory tone and is provided by an all-star cast of up-and-coming and well-known African producers. The list includes Phantom (Nigeria), Kel P (Nigeria), Killertunes (Nigeria), C-Tea (Ghana), Mix Master Garzy (Ghana) and many more. “The album is a pure celebration of African music on the stage. Africa is now. I always say I’m blessed that this is happening in my generation, and I’m glad to be a part of this history,” states Patoranking. Over the last year, Patoranking has been steadily releasing key cuts from World Best. The intoxicating “Kolo Kolo” ft. Diamond Platnumz (produced by Young Willis) has already received almost 30 million YTvideo views and recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023. “Abobi” followed with its full-bodied melodies created by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s African Giant 2019 landmark album. Over the summer, Patoranking dropped “Higher,” a spiritual vibration featuring cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords produced by Mix Master Garzy, and unleashed the party starter “Tonight” ft. Popcaan produced by DJ Breezy (who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit “My Woman, My Everything” ft. Wande Coal. The latter Nigeria-meets-Jamaica anthem is already over 2m+ YT viewsand climbing Nigeria’s Top 100 chart. The swoon-worthy collaborations continue throughout World Best. Ludacris finds common ground with Patoranking as they recall their humble beginnings before fame on “Miracle Baby.” On “Gyal Like You” featuring Nigerian star Kizz Daniel, both icons are smitten over a breathtaking sight as their vocals ride over the feel good beats by the young Nigerian producer Killertunes (Wizkid, MUT4Y, Duncan Mighty’s). “Women of the Year” ft. Zion Foster is a sultry ode to the ones they dedicate their hearts to. The words of admiration float over a mid-tempo afrobeats groove by N2THEA, the UK-based Ghanaian producer (Tion Wayne, Afro-B and Alicai Harley). With an earnest feeling fueling the melody in every word on “Amazing Grace,” Patoranking and the self-crowned King of the Dancehall Beenie Man declare their vows and boast unconditional love to their prospective queens. The song’s shimmering guitar licks and an ensemble of wind instruments are courtesy of C-Tea, the Ghanaian producer/sound engineer who earned a Grammy win for Black Coffee’s 2022 album Subconsciously. Patoranking is head over heels and hypnotized on “Control Me” complemented by the vocals of the fast-rising Ghanaian songstress Gyakie and rhythms built by Mix Master Garzy. The album’s standout track “Babylon” features one of Nigeria’s latest musical exports Victony and is an alluring wonder into the unknown. The seductive sounds are crafted by Nigeria’s renowned Phantom, the man behind Burna Boy’s “Ye” and Camidoh’s 2022 anthem “Sugarcane.”

8. Westside Gunn (Griselda) – ADOLF Source:GRISELDA VISION Get ya popcorn ready! From the visionary mind of multi-hyphenate Westside Gunn (who also makes a cameo in the short film), ADOLF (portrayed by Rome Streetz), chronicles a few life-altering days of a back-against-the-wall hustler who is short on funds; and just as importantly—time. From “The A” (Atlanta) to Alabama and back again, at its core, ADOLF, is an immersive examination of desperation, vicious cycles, temptation, and ultimate betrayal, and is brought to you by the same team (Westside Gunn, AK Reed & Duece King) who brought Griselda’s first foray into film, Conflicted, to life. “ADOLF is a short film that is relatable to anyone living the street life” Westside Gunn asserts. “After you watch it, you’ll further realize that money is the root of all evil.”

9. Buju Banton – Born For Greatness Source:Buju Banton The moment has finally arrived! GRAMMY winning, multiple Billboard chart-topping artist, and international reggae icon Buju Banton unveils his anticipated new album, Born For Greatness, today via Gargamel Music/ Roc Nation Records / Def Jam Recordings. This rich body of work continues his legacy as one of reggae’s most influential, impactful, and inimitable figures. Among many highlights, the single “Body Touching Body” [feat. Victoria Monét] highlights his uncanny ability to seamlessly merge not only sounds and vibes, but cultures as well. Buju charismatically flows over a fluid beat anchored by steel drums and wah-drenched guitar, while Victoriaheats up the song with a hypnotic R&B hook, “I wanna lie with you. Bonnie and Clyde with you, so I never have to miss you.” From the introspective acoustic guitar-driven opener “Ageless Time”through a choral chant for liberation uplifted by horns on the finale “Let My People Go,” the album moves with the momentum of a big-screen epic, dipping in valleys of emotion only to rise with peaks of joy and victory as evidenced by “We Find A Way”and “Trial By Fire.” Buju locks into a bold back-and-forth with Stephen Marley on the standout “Feel A Way.” Buju paved the way for the album with the title track “Born For Greatness.”Receiving plugs from The Source and more, Reggaeville professed, “Born For Greatness is a testament to his lyrical talent, an opus with 17 pieces,” and Ebro in the Morning sat down with him for wide-ranging interview about the record. DANCEHALLMAG noted, “Born For Greatness consists of 17 tracks, featuring an eclectic mix of solo performances and notable collaborations.” As a prelude, he dropped the catchy dancehall anthem “Coconut Wata (Sip).” Vibe wrote, “Powered by a breezy backdrop, the track finds Banton in a languid state, urging listeners to lay life’s troubles to the wayside and enjoy the moment,” going on to proclaim, “The Grammy Award-winning Roc Nation artist continues to make a big splash in 2023.” Rap Radar hailed it as “fresh” and noted, “the Dancehall legend urges his followers to stay resilient during difficult times.” “Coconut Wata (Sip)”arrived on the heels of the global banger “High Life” featuring Snoop Dogg. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST, TMZ, and more, REVOLT hailed it as “perfect for the stoners’ holiday,” and HotNewHipHop proclaimed, ‘High Life’ is a perfect combination of their respective styles.” Rap Radar attested, “the Kingston-native and the O.G. from the L.B.C. spread good vibes with the finest herbs,” and Rolling Stone summed it up best as “Bumping.” Born For Greatness arrives as the full-length follow-up to 2020’s universally acclaimed Upside Down 2020, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination in the category of “Best Reggae Album” and earned rave “4-out-of-5 star” reviews on both sides of the pond from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, respectively.



Get ready to experience Born For Greatness!

10. Tee Grizzley ft. Chris Brown & Mariah the Scientist – IDGAF Source:Tee Grizzley Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley shares new single and music video entitled “IDGAF” featuring Mariah the Scientist and Chris Brown out now. The song notably continues a longstanding collaborative partnership between Tee Grizzley and Brown, spanning fan favorites “Fuck It Off” and “Set The Record Straight.” The track layers bright piano above a laidback, head-nodding beat. Tee Grizzley’s rhymes drip right into a hypnotic harmony shared by Breezy and Mariah, “I don’t give a fuck…but you know I got a man.” It seamlessly fuses seductive R&B and slick hip-hop feel, threading together these three distinct voices and vibes. Directed by Blu and Mikey Rare, the accompanying visual finds this trio on the rooftop of a futuristic skyscraper. Their charisma and chemistry practically bubble over as cinematic stories play out on the other floors of the building. “IDGAF” kicks off Tee Grizzley’s next season, paving the way for more music to come. Next up, he will appear at Revolt World in Atlanta, GA on September 22-24. He joins a star-studded roster of performers and speakers, including Don Toliver, Yung Miami, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, and many others. Everything follows the success of his recent anthem “Gorgeous” with Skilla Baby. Thus far, it has generated nearly 10 million plus streams in addition to attracting City Girls to the Official Remix. It also graced the tracklisting of Controversy—the acclaimed 2023 joint mixtape by Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby. Fittingly, HotNewHipHop hailed it as a “Song of the Summer contender.”

11. Haiti Babii – Nuthin 2 Krazy Source:Haiti Babii In position for a major breakthrough, Stockton, CA rapper Haiti Babii unleashes his highly anticipated EP Nuthin 2 Krazy via Jeezy’s CTE imprint and Def Jam Recordings.

The eight-track project showcases his dynamic style front-and-center. Powered up by charismatic bars and catchy hooks, he asserts himself as a focused and fiery California phenom. From the jump, he devours the beat on “Milk & Cookies” with infectious energy and no apologies whatsoever. Elsewhere, “Dead Presidents” showcases another side of Haiti Babii, while the finale “Let Me In” offers up an unforgettable conclusion to this airtight display of attitude, skill, and spirit.



The EP also notably boasts the fan favorites “Nuthin 2 Krazy,” “Channel Blu,” and “Yo Baby Mama Ugly,” which have cumulatively tallied over 1 million streams and counting. Making waves, Global Grind plugged “Yo Baby Mama Ugly,”and East Portland Blog highlighted “Channel Blu.”



Haiti Babii rose up out of Stockton, CA and into the conversation as a tried-and-true West Coast contender. He made waves with otherworldly freestyles, catching the endorsement of everyone from Rihanna andChance the Rapper to Meek Mill. He translated hardship into hypnotic hooks, going gold independently on the 2020 breakout “Change Ya Life.” Over the course of four independent albums, he has evolved rapidly as a force in hip-hop. In addition to hundreds of millions of streams, he has earned praise from The FADER, Flaunt, HYPEBEAST, and many more. Beyond his inimitable signature sound, he co-founded Bad Domination Entertainment (BDE) with his brother Reg a.k.a. “Sauce” as a family-run in-house production company, creating beats, music videos, and more.



12. Lolo Zouaï – VVVIP Source:Lolo Zouaï Independent American-French-Algerian artist Lolo Zouaï unveils her new single “VVVIP” out now via Keep it on the Lolo. A music video for the song that Lolo shot in South Korea during her Asian tour dates will be released this Monday September Sept. 11 at 12pm EST. “VVVIP” follows the release of Lolo’s latest single “Encore”, a collaboration with Michael Brun and Saint Levant on the international dance track “Sak Pase”, and her feature on Kito’s DnB track “Sticky”. Last year Zouaï released her beloved PLAYGIRL album, which she could be seen performing on the US leg of Dua Lipa’s FUTURE NOSTALGIA Tour, and her own headline tour at the top of 2023. Pitchfork noted about the album, “The album shines when Zouaï is playing and partying, like in the funky, whimsical, “Picking Berries,” a romp in “the south of France” that moves as an extended, breathy sigh.” Lolo Zouaï hit her stride in 2019 after the release of her critically-acclaimed debut album High Highs to Low Lows, which garnered a massive audience worldwide. With over 450M streams to date, campaigns and partnerships with Nike, Coach, Dior, YSL, Chanel, Reebok, and more to accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, W, Harper’s Bazaar, Paper, Elle, and countless other notable publications. Look out for more from Lolo Zouaï later this year.

13. BlakeIANA ft. Sexyy Red – Bing Bong Remix Source:BlakeIANA - Topic Exploding out of “The Lou” as the city’s next artist to break, buzzing 23-year-old St. Louisan rapper BlakeIANA serves up a scorching Official Remix of her viral banger “Bing Bong” featuring Sexyy Red today. By jumping on the track, fellow hometown hero Sexyy Red connects with BlakeIANA to represent for St. Louis in true form, fueling her momentum in the process. Sexyy Red injects the track with racy and raw bars as BlakeIANA’s irresistible hook remains unshakable and her standout bar memorable as she says, “pulled a him on him, now he swear he can’t stand Bi**hes.” In the trailer of the upcoming music video, Sexyy Red and BlakeIANA are seen tearing up the Strip together in a Pink Hummer limousine. It stands out as St. Loui’s answer to The Hangover! Meets “country grammar.” In other big news, Moneybagg Yo recently welcomed BlakeIANA to the stage during his sold-out show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The audience roared as she delivered an unforgettable performance of “Bing Bong.” Watch HERE! Last year, she initially dropped “Bing Bong,” and it ignited a flurry of activity online. It generated millions of views on TikTok and nearly half-a-million total streams on Spotify. Among many ardent fans, she garnered support from none other than JT of City Girls who proceeded to rap along to “Bing Bong” on Instagram. The track illuminates her airtight flow, deft wordplay, and undeniable knack for a hook.

14. Cam’ron – In The Lost Files Volume 1 Source:Cam'ron Cam’ron and Ma$e launched their popular sports talk show, It Is What It Is in February 2023. Its popularity landed the show an eight-figure deal with Underdog Fantasy for season two. Season two began on September 4th with two episodes featuring former NFL players Antonio Brown and OJ Simpson. Cam’ron’s newest album The Lost Files Volume 1 shows his evolution as an entrepreneur instead of being primarily recognized for his music. The lead single to the album, “It’s Only Money” with DJ Kay Slay had a cinematic video featuring Cam and Ma$e in a comedy-esque opening scene. Fans of It Is What It Is recognize the instrumental being the theme of the show’s first season. “It’s Only Money” focuses on Cam’s history as a hustler with his signature brash delivery. He raps a line where people ask him how much money he got and he hints that he hasn’t spent any money from his film Killa Season. In the opening track “Run It Up,” Cam shouts out the platforms that offered deals to them but said three million wasn’t enough. He emphasized how It Is What It Is made Stat Baby a star and how rapping is something he doesn’t need to do because he is involved in several different business endeavors these days. The eight-track album only contains one feature and that’s from Styles P on “Top Of The Pyramid.” Styles raps give the Dipset crew their flowers as he rhymes about how hustlers from New York City are the best of the best and never take no for an answer. The Lost Files Volume 1 revolves around Cam’s past hustler ways and how his ways not only remained the same, but matured into cultivating greater ventures.

15. Kaviar Sundays – Hold My Hand Source:kaviarsundays Written and produced by Kaviar Sundays, Hold My Hand is infectious with a bounce to it like no other. The song is fun, witty, clever and just flat out good. This is definitely playlist and party ready! Kaviar’s personality shines bright on the track and you can see the artist is growing while approaching us this time with a whole new sound. Stay tuned for the music video!

16. Kenyon Dixon ft. Tiffany Gouché – 98 Vibes Source:Kenyon Dixon Grammy-nominated recording artist Kenyon Dixon pays homage to the timeless charm of late 90s/Early 2000s R&B. His latest offering, titled “98 Vibes (Do You Right),” features acclaimed songstress Tiffany Gouché and perfectly captures the essence of romance and sensuality. Following the success of their last collaboration “Love on Replay” on Dixon’s 2022 CLOSER album, the pair have linked up yet again and skillfully crafted a sonic journey that transports listeners back to the heyday of R&B. The track pits Kenyon’s dreamy melodies against impassioned songwriting and sets the mood for falling in love in the fall season. It combines his lush R&B vocals with Tiffany’s soulful croons, creating a limitless world where romance is essential. More than anything, “98 Vibes (Do You Right),” which is directly connected to Usher’s “Nice & Slow,” embraces nostalgia and transforms the song into a contemporary musical experience that both honors the past and speaks to the present. Speaking of the collaboration, Kenyon Dixon states: “‘98 Vibes’ is a musical time machine that transports you to a place where slow jams ruled the airwaves.” Tiffany Gouché adds, “This song is a testament to the timeless nature of classic R&B. ’98 Vibes’ is a journey into the past that allows us to relive those moments of nostalgia all while creating new memories in the present.” R&B Kenny continues to deliver catchy earworms that are tender and endowed with toe-tapping potential. Over the years, he’s enveloped listeners with next level collaborations while reserving some ink in the pen for his own solo efforts. In fact, Kenyon just teamed up with international superstar Justin Timberlake to score his new pop gem “Keep Going Up” with Timbaland & Nelly Furtado. Elsewhere, Kenyon has been active on social media, bringing fans closer to the R&B they love with each post. His #thernbyoulovemashups have continued to climb online and prove that there’s a growing demand for passionate lyrical content.

17. Eighty Ninety – The Hard Way Source:eightyninety Eighty Ninety — the indie-pop project of brothers Abner (vocals, production) and Harper (guitar, production) — are back with their new single, “The Hard Way,” out today on all streaming platforms. Following recent singles “Face Like A Sunset,” “Stay Alive,” and “2 Carat,” “The Hard Way” offers another glimpse of what fans can expect from Eighty Ninety’s debut album. The album is slated for release later this year. Overflowing with raw emotion, “The Hard Way” is a contemplative, cathartic love song. The track opens with wistful piano chords and Abner’s tender vocals. As it goes on, the song gathers momentum with additional synths, percussion, and guitar. “With the production we tried to evoke the sense of the relationship being increasingly tested by life, increasing the instrumentation with every chorus, almost like we are trying to break the song,” the duo explain. “But it holds — and by the end we’re hoping the swelling percussion and harmonies feel uplifting; there’s beauty in hope.” Elaborating on the lyrical inspiration, they continue: “‘The Hard Way’ is about choosing to love someone no matter how much life intervenes. It’s about being brave enough to make the choice to completely commit to a person, no matter the risk. It’s about looking directly at all your fears about how things could go wrong and knowing that even if they all come to pass, it’s still worth it.” Eighty Ninety is the project of Brooklyn-based brothers Abner (vocals, production) and Harper (guitar, production) James. They fuse intimate storytelling, sticky melodies, and minimalist pop productions built on acoustic instruments and electronic sounds in a style they call “808s and telecasters” — a shorthand for both their music and their anything-goes mentality in the studio. To date, they’ve racked up over 33 million streams and have received glowing reviews from tastemakers like Billboard, Alternative Press and Ones To Watch. The duo recently released a project titled ‘Bowery Beach Road,’ a collection of past singles & previously unreleased demos. The project commemorated Eighty Ninety’s “first era” of music, as they head towards the release of their debut album later this year.

18. Joyner Lucas – Seventeen Source:Joyner Lucas Two-time, Grammy nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas released his new single “Seventeen,” which can be streamed HERE and marks the latest release from his forthcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy. “Seventeen” is a masterful sampling flip of Mac Miller’s 2011 smash hit “Donald Trump” and serves as the New England native’s way of paying homage to the late-great rapper. Joyner starts off the song’s intro with a “Rest In Peace Mac Miller” shoutout. As part of the announcement, Joyner unveiled a corresponding music video for “Seventeen,” which you can watch HERE. The new visual was shot at his new frozen yogurt spot, Oh Wow Frozen Yogurt and Smoothies, in Northborough, Massachusetts near his hometown where he invited all his fans to celebrate the grand opening of the establishment. “The first time I ever heard Mac Miller was the Donald Trump record,” Joyner said. “Soon as I heard the sample and what he did to it, I immediately became a fan. That beat was one of my favorite samples ever. Me being able to use that sample and flip it my own way and pay homage to Mac Miller at the same time is dope. I wish he was around to hear it. Reflecting back to when I was seventeen, it’s crazy to see that I’m making my childhood dreams come true. I’m just trying to inspire others through my music the same way Mac did.” With “Seventeen,” Joyner reminisces on fulfilling his childhood aspirations with his signature storytelling, rapping lyrics like “I used to pray for sh*t like this when I was 17, hit the block and made a plan, I hope it set me free” and “it’s easier to quit, but it’s harder to try.” “Seventeen” is the latest in a string of releases from Joyner’s highly-anticipated new album, coming after previous releases such as “Broski,” “Cut U Off (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again),” “What’s That?,” and “Devil’s Work Part 2.” Joyner’s last album ADHD, debuted in the Top-10 of the Billboard 200, earned RIAA gold certification, sparked a much-needed conversation about mental health and established a new template for success that independent artists could follow.

19. BLKPRL – Wannabe Source:BLKPRLOfficial_YouTube Bronx, NY-born and raised rapper & singer BLKPRL keeps the summer going with the release of the video for his debut single, “Wannabe,” today. Directed by John Tashiro, the visual for “Wannabe” gives off a feel-good, block party vibe, perfect for these last lazy days of summer. The gifted singer-songwriter-performer has a hybrid sound that effortlessly pulls from his wildly diverse musical heroes from rap, rhythm and blues, Caribbean music, and even pop. BLKPRL’s life-of-the-party mantra is as ‘hood as it is sexy”—his mission: to make undeniable, universal anthems that move the body, soul, and spirit.



“Wannabe” is a lush, two-step single that features a nod to the Sporty Thievz’ 1999 street hip-hop classic, “What I Look Like.” The infectious energy on this track is a taste of what’s to come on BLKPRL’s anticipated debut project. “I want people to hear my story while enjoying the overall vibe and sound that I’m putting out there, says a passionate BLKPRL. “If there is any point in the day when people are feeling low, I want to inspire them to enjoy life. We’re so burdened by evil, calamity, and chaos… just all kinds of crazy shit. I want to be that break from the norm. I want to do what Frankie Beverly & Maze did. There could be a fight at a cookout, and then you hear ‘Before I Let Go,’ and everybody is now doing the electric slide. That’s my energy.”