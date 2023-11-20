Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & More Attend PUMA Suite At Inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix kicked off its first motor racing event in part of the Formula One World Championship. The weekend included several celebrity appearances, such as Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Usain Bolt and more, who attended PUMA’s Suite to watch the race. Check out a gallery from the event inside.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a motor racing event that forms part of the Formula One World Championship, taking place in Paradise, Nevada, in the United States, on a temporary street circuit including parts of the Las Vegas Strip. The first race was held on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Celebrities A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Usain Bolt, Breanna Stewart, Jackie Young, Chris Brickley and Molly Seidel attended global sports brand PUMA’s Suite at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. The brand, who recently announced a strategic partnership with Formula 1 and named hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky as their new F1 x PUMA Creative Director, has a long-standing history in motorsports and continues to lead in the space through strategic partnerships, product innovation, collection collaborations and more.

Rihanna recently released her latest collection with FENTY X PUMA. The classic Avanti silhouette has been worn by legends and reborn by the fashionista, who has a long-standing relationship with the brand.

A$AP’s new role with the heritage shoe brand comes as no surprise as they seem to be keeping it in the family as a loyal partner to both Rocky and Rihanna.

The celebrities appeared to enjoy their time during the race, taking several photos throughout the evening. The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix was an eventful weekend and PUMA made it so much easier to enjoy the festivities in their luxury suite.

Check out photos from the PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix below: