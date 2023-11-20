Subscribe
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & More Attend PUMA Suite At Inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix [Gallery]

Published on November 20, 2023

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Source: Courtesy / PUMA

Over the weekend, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix kicked off its first motor racing event in part of the Formula One World Championship. The weekend included several celebrity appearances, such as Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Usain Bolt and more, who attended PUMA’s Suite to watch the race. Check out a gallery from the event inside.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a motor racing event that forms part of the Formula One World Championship, taking place in Paradise, Nevada, in the United States, on a temporary street circuit including parts of the Las Vegas Strip. The first race was held on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Celebrities A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Usain Bolt, Breanna Stewart, Jackie Young, Chris Brickley and Molly Seidel attended global sports brand PUMA’s Suite at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. The brand, who recently announced a strategic partnership with Formula 1 and named hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky as their new F1 x PUMA Creative Director, has a long-standing history in motorsports and continues to lead in the space through strategic partnerships, product innovation, collection collaborations and more.

Rihanna recently released her latest collection with FENTY X PUMA. The classic Avanti silhouette has been worn by legends and reborn by the fashionista, who has a long-standing relationship with the brand.

A$AP’s new role with the heritage shoe brand comes as no surprise as they seem to be keeping it in the family as a loyal partner to both Rocky and Rihanna.

The celebrities appeared to enjoy their time during the race, taking several photos throughout the evening. The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix was an eventful weekend and PUMA made it so much easier to enjoy the festivities in their luxury suite.

Check out photos from the PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix below:

1. Rih & Rocky

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

2. The Gang’s All Here

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

3. Usain Bolt

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

4. Draped In Puma

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

5. More Celebs At The Event

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

6. Doing What They Do Best

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

7. Spotted

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

8. The Official CD Of F1 x PUMA

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

9. A Wonderful Night

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

10. Rihanna Making Everything Look Good

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

11. Hottest Couple Award Goes To…

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

12. PUMA Suite Had The Perfect View

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

13. Paparazzi Caught Rih & Rocky Again

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

14. Just Flawless

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

15. The First of Many F1 x PUMA Events

Celebrities Attend PUMA Suite at Las Vegas Grand Prix Source:PUMA

