Giddy Up: Sandy Cheeks Is On A Mission To Save Bikini Bottom In New Netflix Film

Published on June 27, 2024

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Buckle up, Sandy Cheeks fans. We’re going for a wild ride down to Bikini Bottom. Netflix debuted Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie official teaser art. Learn more and check out stills from the film inside.

When Bikini Bottom is scooped out of the ocean, Sandy and SpongeBob head to Sandy’s home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and the rest of the gang.

Well, Yeehaw! The Bikini Bottom friends are making their way back stateside to Sandy’s hometown and by the looks of the film stills, it’s set to be a wild ride. It’s been over 25 years since Sandy was introduced on the first episode of “Spongebob SquarePants.” The hit Nickelodeon cartoon created a slew of memorable characters, and one of the ensemble members is finally getting her own movie.

The network shared in a release that as Sandy goes on to save Bikini Bottom, their beloved underwater town may never be the same again. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is directed by Liza Johnson. The cast includes Carolyn Lawrence and Tom Kenny, who will reprise their roles as Sandy and SpongeBob from the long-running cartoon. They are joined by a cast of pals new and old, including Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Matty Cardarople.

Saving Bikini Bottom heads to Netflix on Aug. 2. Who’s excited for everyone’s favorite Texan squirrel and this wild adventure? Comment your favorite Spongebob character below.

Check out a few film stills ahead of its release later this Summer:

1. ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ Teaser Art

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix

2. Will Sandy Save The Day?

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix

3. True Friendship

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix

4. Ms. Cheeks Means Business

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix

5. Buckle Up

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix

6. Adventure Awaits

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix

7. Everything’s Bigger In Texas

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix

8. Bringing The Big State Under The Sea

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Film Stills & Movie Art Source:Netflix
