Big Baddie Energy: Gorgeous Photos Of The All-Black ‘Selling Tampa’ Cast

Selling Tampa is coming to Netflix next month and, quite frankly, we can’t wait.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the streamer announced the all-Black spinoff of its popular reality series Selling Sunset, stating the new show would premiere December 15. If Selling Sunset is any indication of what to expect, the spinoff will be full of laughs, love, companionship, luxury, and a lot of high-stakes drama. Here’s the official Selling Tampa synopsis:

“Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

Selling Tampa‘s first season is executive produced by Adam DiVello (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County; Selling Sunset) and will include eight 45-minute episodes. Get into the official teaser and trailer:

As you can see, the upcoming cast is drop-dead gorgeous. More photos of the beauties below, plus a little background info on Allure Realty Group owner, Sharelle Rosado.

