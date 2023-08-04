More Drama Than One Home Can Handle: ‘The Upshaws’ Part 4 Official Trailer, Release Date + First Look Images

The Upshaws are back! Well at least they will be in a couple of weeks. Netflix announced that the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes created comedy series will be returning for its fourth season on Thursday, August 17th. Along with the news, we also got a trailer and some first look photos from the upcoming season. Scroll down to check them out!
In the series, Mike Epps plays the character of Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family which includes his wife, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.
Alongside Epps, The Upshaws stars Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Wanda Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Page Kennedy (Duck), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), Gabrielle Dennis (Tasha Lewis), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw). The legendary Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish, What’s Love Got to Do With It) guest stars in three episodes of The Upshaws Part 4 as Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health and her countless family obligations. Marsha Warfield (Night Court) also guest stars in one episode of The Upshaws Part 4. Additional details about her role are unavailable at this time.
Epps, Fields and Sykes serve as executive producers on the show with Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine Emerson and Jonathan Emerson. The Upshaws Part 4 will hit Netflix on August 17th. Until then, here’s the official trailer for the season along with some first look images. Share your thoughts in the comments!
1. Lucretia Preparing To Talk CrazySource:Netflix
2. This Pacers Game Was Probably JokesSource:Netflix
3. New Clothes For The Girls?Source:Netflix
4. Their Faces Say It All. LmaoSource:Netflix
5. Warm EmbraceSource:Netflix
6. KelvinSource:Netflix
7. Ain’t No Alone Time. LmaoSource:Netflix
8. Regina’s Back!Source:Netflix
9. Sign Us Up For Anything Jennifer LewisSource:Netflix
10. Not In Front Of Lucretia. LolSource:Netflix
11. Can’t Wait To See These Therapy SessionsSource:Netflix
12. R+RSource:Netflix
13. A Mother’s LoveSource:Netflix
14. The Legendary Marsha WarfieldSource:Netflix
15. Not Exactly Sure What’s Going On Here. LolSource:Netflix
16. Maya In The MixSource:Netflix
17. Maya In Trouble. HahahaSource:Netflix
18. A Father’s SupportSource:Netflix
19. Bennie & Regina UpshawSource:Netflix
20. Aaliyah Looks Star StruckSource:Netflix
21. Who Could Marsha Be Playing?Source:Netflix
22. Bernard Jr. Is All SmilesSource:Netflix
23. Good To See Regina SmilingSource:Netflix
24. A Successful Date Night?Source:Netflix
25. Lucretia Being A Good Aunt, Per UsualSource:Netflix
26. All Jokes At The GarageSource:Netflix
27. Very Rare SightSource:Netflix
28. Big Brother DutiesSource:Netflix
