The Absolute Best In Black: Mary J. Blige, Chlöe, Teyana Taylor & Many More Attended The 6th Annual ‘Urban One Honors’ In Atlanta This Past Weekend

Published on January 23, 2024

2024 Urban One Honors

Source: Derek White / Getty Images for TV One / Getty

Over the weekend (Saturday, January 20th), the 6th annual ‘Urban One Honors’ were taped at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. The two hour ‘Urban One Honors: Best In Black’ event will premiere during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25th on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

This year’s distinguished recipients included Mary J. Blige (named the Entertainment Icon Honoree), Dionne Warwick (recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree), Chlöe (celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree), Frankie Beverly (honored as a Living Legend) and Donald Lawrence (acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact).

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, alongside a reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore and Nicci Gilbert (cast of R&B Divas) rounded out the star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett returned to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

James Seppelfrick of The Cheat Code produced the ‘Urban One Honors’ for TV One. Marilyn Gill was the Executive Producer. Myriam Leger served as Director and Daniel Moore as Music Director. Kason Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

The ‘Urban One Honors’ is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music and the community. Presented by TV One, the 2024 6th annual ‘Urban One Honors’ is the official kickoff celebration for TV One’s 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of excellence in entertainment. Check out some photos from the amazing night below!

1. Teyana Taylor

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

2. The Generation Next Honoree Chlöe

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

3. Mona Scott-Young

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

4. Chanté Moore

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

5. Erica Campbell

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

6. The Legendary Dionne Warwick

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

7. Michelle Rice

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

8. B. Simone

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

9. Toya Johnson

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

10. Andre Dickens & Alfred Liggins III

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

11. Trina Braxton

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

12. Toya Johnson & Reginae Carter

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

13. Reginae Carter

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

14. Alisha S. Ward

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

15. Roland Martin

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

16. Angie Stone & Terrell Carter

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

17. Angie Stone

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

18. Derrick Hayes & Pinky Cole Hayes

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

19. Yandy Smith

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

20. Durand Bernarr

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

21. Contessa Metcalfe

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

22. Woody McClain

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

23. LeToya Luckett

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

2

24. Summer Walker

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

25. Jonathan Slocumb & His Fiancé Tanya

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

26. Frankie Beverly

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

27. Wendy Osefo

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

28. Misa Hylton

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

29. George Lott

George Lott 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

30. Killer Mike & Shana Render

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

31. Ernestine Johnson

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

32. Chanté Moore

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

33. Doanld Lawrence

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

34. October London

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

35. TT

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

36. The Queen Mary J. Blige

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

37. Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

38. Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

39. Muni Long

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

40. Bobbi Storm

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

41. Monifah

Monifah 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

42. Auntie Dionne

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

43. Arin Jackson, Nicci Gilbert and Teisha Brown of Brownstone

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

44. Kem

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

45. Angie Stone

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

46. Jimmie walker

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

47. Chanté Moore & Stephen Hill

2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

chloe dionne warwick
