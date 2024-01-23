The Absolute Best In Black: Mary J. Blige, Chlöe, Teyana Taylor & Many More Attended The 6th Annual ‘Urban One Honors’ In Atlanta This Past Weekend

Over the weekend (Saturday, January 20th), the 6th annual ‘Urban One Honors’ were taped at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. The two hour ‘Urban One Honors: Best In Black’ event will premiere during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25th on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

This year’s distinguished recipients included Mary J. Blige (named the Entertainment Icon Honoree), Dionne Warwick (recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree), Chlöe (celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree), Frankie Beverly (honored as a Living Legend) and Donald Lawrence (acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact).

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, alongside a reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore and Nicci Gilbert (cast of R&B Divas) rounded out the star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett returned to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

James Seppelfrick of The Cheat Code produced the ‘Urban One Honors’ for TV One. Marilyn Gill was the Executive Producer. Myriam Leger served as Director and Daniel Moore as Music Director. Kason Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

The ‘Urban One Honors’ is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music and the community. Presented by TV One, the 2024 6th annual ‘Urban One Honors’ is the official kickoff celebration for TV One’s 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of excellence in entertainment. Check out some photos from the amazing night below!