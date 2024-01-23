The Absolute Best In Black: Mary J. Blige, Chlöe, Teyana Taylor & Many More Attended The 6th Annual ‘Urban One Honors’ In Atlanta This Past Weekend

Over the weekend (Saturday, January 20th), the 6th annual ‘Urban One Honors’ were taped at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. The two hour ‘Urban One Honors: Best In Black’ event will premiere during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25th on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.
This year’s distinguished recipients included Mary J. Blige (named the Entertainment Icon Honoree), Dionne Warwick (recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree), Chlöe (celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree), Frankie Beverly (honored as a Living Legend) and Donald Lawrence (acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact).
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, alongside a reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore and Nicci Gilbert (cast of R&B Divas) rounded out the star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett returned to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.
James Seppelfrick of The Cheat Code produced the ‘Urban One Honors’ for TV One. Marilyn Gill was the Executive Producer. Myriam Leger served as Director and Daniel Moore as Music Director. Kason Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.
The ‘Urban One Honors’ is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music and the community. Presented by TV One, the 2024 6th annual ‘Urban One Honors’ is the official kickoff celebration for TV One’s 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of excellence in entertainment. Check out some photos from the amazing night below!
1. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
2. The Generation Next Honoree ChlöeSource:Getty
3. Mona Scott-YoungSource:Getty
4. Chanté MooreSource:Getty
5. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
6. The Legendary Dionne WarwickSource:Getty
7. Michelle RiceSource:Getty
8. B. SimoneSource:Getty
9. Toya JohnsonSource:Getty
10. Andre Dickens & Alfred Liggins IIISource:Getty
11. Trina BraxtonSource:Getty
12. Toya Johnson & Reginae CarterSource:Getty
13. Reginae CarterSource:Getty
14. Alisha S. WardSource:Getty
15. Roland MartinSource:Getty
16. Angie Stone & Terrell CarterSource:Getty
17. Angie StoneSource:Getty
18. Derrick Hayes & Pinky Cole HayesSource:Getty
19. Yandy SmithSource:Getty
20. Durand BernarrSource:Getty
21. Contessa MetcalfeSource:Getty
22. Woody McClainSource:Getty
23. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty
24. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
25. Jonathan Slocumb & His Fiancé TanyaSource:Getty
26. Frankie BeverlySource:Getty
27. Wendy OsefoSource:Getty
28. Misa HyltonSource:Getty
29. George LottSource:Getty
30. Killer Mike & Shana RenderSource:Getty
31. Ernestine JohnsonSource:Getty
32. Chanté MooreSource:Getty
33. Doanld LawrenceSource:Getty
34. October LondonSource:Getty
35. TTSource:Getty
36. The Queen Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
37. Atlanta’s Mayor Andre DickensSource:Getty
38. Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph CarterSource:Getty
39. Muni LongSource:Getty
40. Bobbi StormSource:Getty
41. MonifahSource:Getty
42. Auntie DionneSource:Getty
43. Arin Jackson, Nicci Gilbert and Teisha Brown of BrownstoneSource:Getty
44. KemSource:Getty
45. Angie StoneSource:Getty
46. Jimmie walkerSource:Getty
47. Chanté Moore & Stephen HillSource:Getty
