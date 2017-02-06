Home > News

Guess Who Was Unhappy With Melissa McCarthy’s Hilarious Impersonation On SNL

Surprised?

Posted 16 hours ago.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Melissa McCarthy‘s impersonation of Sean Spicer on SNL over the weekend was so epic that the White House Press Secretary spoke out about it.

While in Houston for the Super Bowl, Spicer spoke to Extra about the comedian’s performance, in which she poked fun at his uptight demeanor and “alternative facts” rhetoric in a press conferences. Spicer told Extra McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing. Way too many pieces in there.”

He revealed that he’d first heard about the sketch while leaving church Sunday morning, saying that his texts had been blowing up so much that he thought there was a national emergency happening. Spicer added that although he thought it was a really funny skit, he felt that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit.

Donald Trump‘s Press Secretary also defended his boss, who was classically portrayed by Alec Baldwin on SNL over the weekend, saying,“Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.” 

Check out the hilarious skit above in case you haven’t witnessed the epicness.

 

 

