Pray For Maddie: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter In Critical Condition

Britney Spears‘ niece Maddie Aldridge was “seriously injured” in an ATV accident, according to the latest reports that say she’s in critical but stable condition. The adorable little girl is the 8-year-old daughter of Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Here’s what TMZ is reporting:

Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle Sunday when it flipped over, sending her into a lake where she was submerged for several minutes.

We’re told Maddie was unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where she was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

Our sources say Maddie, the niece of Britney Spears, was seriously injured but doctors say she’s critical but stable.

We will continue to keep you updated as more news about Maddie’s health becomes available, but in the meantime keep her in your prayers.

💛💜#LSU 💜💛 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Oct 1, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT