Here’s Why Mike Epps Was Arrested In New Orleans

Posted 6 hours ago.

kingsukii

2016 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Performances by: KATT WILLIAMS & MIKE EPPS

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty

Mike Epps done did it again.

The comedian was reportedly arrested after allegedly getting into a violent altercation in New Orleans on Saturday. Accused of hitting a man at Harrah’s Casino, Epps was arrested alongside Thomas Cobb, 52, after they supposedly “struck” a man who was in town for the NBA All-Star Game.

People reports, “The incident was described as ‘a physical altercation’ that led to Cobb and Epps being arrested and booked for municipal counts of battery, the court official tells PEOPLE. Speaking to the Advocate, their alleged victim said he was on his way to cash-out his winnings at around 4 a.m. Saturday when he recognized the Next Friday and Survivor’s Remorse star.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces.

